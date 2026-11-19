A TikTok user, @balancedbyyasmine7, suggested that women should pull back even more if men start distancing themselves early in a relationship. According to her, doing so would only benefit women. The video posted on November 10 drew 189,300 views as of publication.



The woman started by saying that when a woman is getting to know a guy in the early stages of dating, it is very typical that, at some point in the dynamic, the man would start to pull away. She claimed that it was normal and that women didn’t need to panic.



The TikToker stated that the man was just trying to test out to see how much freedom he had in the dynamic of this relationship. According to her, this was where a lot of women went wrong. “The moment they feel that distance, they start to panic. So then they start texting more; they start initiating more. They start trying to fill the gap that he has created.”

The creator said that what women do not realize here is that, unintentionally, they were making the man feel that the less effort they put in, the more effort their partners were willing to put in. “And that’s a terrible dynamic to establish early on.”



The woman concluded the video by advising women to let men pull away when they did so. In the meantime, they should focus on their friends, family and work and return to living the lives they had before the men came along. According to her, the last thing a woman would want to teach a man was that, despite being less present in his partner's life, he would somehow receive more attention from her.

“So if he pulls back, let him. And if he’s the right one for you, he’ll come back stronger,” she said. One commenter, in a frustrated tone, wrote, “If all men do this, then all men are childish, and I don't wanna play games.” Another commenter loved the advice; however, she also admitted to not having a life before her boyfriend. “I worked and was lonely at home after, with no one. No friends around, even.” A third user had a valid question in the comments section: “What if I see him every day at work whilst being ghosted by him?”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @balancedbyyasmine7's account as shared on TikTok.