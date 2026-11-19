A TikTok user's comments about pregnancy sparked debate over whether a man who truly loves his wife would want her to go through pregnancy. The video, uploaded by @ally60052 on November 17, showed no face, but the creator could be heard arguing that men should love women selflessly and prioritize their needs.

As of publication, the video had received 148,200 likes, 2,020 comments and more than 16,000 shares. "I feel like if a guy really loved his wife, he would not want her to get pregnant and like destroy her body and ruin her life," the user can be heard saying in the video.

She then adds that a man who truly loves his partner would want her to think carefully about the decision, especially since the woman would be the one doing all the work. The TikTok creator went on to say that a good partner would want a woman to focus on her health, career, travel and other things that allow her to live life to the fullest.

"I really think a lot of men just love women for what they can do for them versus loving them wholeheartedly and selflessly," the TikTok creator can be heard saying as she ends the video.

Several users agreed with the creator, criticizing men for thinking they have the right to demand a child. However, others offered a different perspective, sharing that they or their partners had always wanted children.

"As a wife and mom of 2, I agree; I constantly feel like I’m just a piece of meat and it’s genuinely SO irritating," one user wrote. Another added, "Kids should literally be one of the first topics of discussion like before y'all are even dating, to prevent this s***."

A third user offered a different perspective, saying that their wife was the one who wanted a child. "My wife literally just two nights ago told me that had she not been able to get pregnant with me, she would’ve left me," the user commented. "Not because she doesn’t love me, but because she would never feel fulfilled if she never became a mom. So maybe everyone is different?"

While some commenters lamented not being able to find partners who understood the challenges women face, others shared stories about supportive men in their lives who made things easier. "My bf got a vasectomy cause I said I didn’t want any," one user wrote. Another added, "Yes, my husband told me he for sure doesn’t want kids once he witnessed his first C-section."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @ally60052, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.