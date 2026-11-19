A TikTok user, @sasscarella, shared why she believed French women had become mean. She blamed French men and the country's dating pool, which she believed had pushed women to behave this way. The video, shared on September 16, drew 254,800 views as of publication.

The woman claimed that the men she met in Paris were not chivalrous, put in little effort and were the most boring men she had ever encountered. The TikToker admitted that she was flirtatious and loved meeting new people, but she had also reached a point where she had zero interest in the local dating pool.

The woman said that every time she met a man in Paris, he seemed too concerned with his ego to compliment her. She even wondered where the stereotype of French men being romantic came from, as she found the men there completely opposite. “I don't think they're romantic at all. In fact, I think I've seen much more romanticism in the States than I ever have here,” she stated.

The TikToker admitted that before moving to Paris, she had imagined going on cute, romantic dates. However, even after spending three years in France, she had failed to find such a man despite dating men of different heights, ages and professional backgrounds.

The woman added, “Sometimes I will even hop across the pond to go to England, and I'll notice a little bit better there. I honestly think it's like the capitalist countries have a better idea of how to court a woman. Maybe it's because they're typically making more money.”

The TikToker even said that she was in France for business, not for men, as she was bored with the local dating pool and no longer found the men impressive. She felt that these men could display major red flags within the first five minutes of meeting them. The creator concluded by saying that she had seen some drop-dead gorgeous Parisian women being treated horrendously by French men, and she understood why women there were b*****.



A French woman in the comments section shared her experience of dating an American man, which she said was similar. She wrote, “Ok, but as a French girl I dated an American guy and I’m just the shell of myself now so idk I think it’s just men.” Another woman agreed with the TikToker and wrote that the situation applied to the entire country, not just Paris.

She added that she was born in France, so she could tell that romance and chivalry were rare there. She blamed movies for portraying French men as the most romantic in the world, calling that image a lie.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect the creator's account as shared on TikTok.