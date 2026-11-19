A post shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries on November 19, 2026, describes a woman's plans to leave a man who criticized her academic achievement. The post drew 215 upvotes and 143 comments at the time of publication.

The woman worked full-time while pursuing a PhD. She had been accepted into a short program at a university she described as prestigious.

Instead of congratulating her, the man she was seeing said her research was not developed enough for her to attend.

When she asked what he meant, he called her arrogant for even considering an application, according to her account. She had initially allowed that his assessment might be right. Looking back, however, she could not recall a success he had greeted without turning it into criticism of her character.

She described being called "full of herself, bigheaded, insufficiently humble", and someone who thought she was too good for others. Moments she wanted to celebrate instead left her feeling that she should make less of them.

“He also, every time, will bring up his own struggles and how he overcame them himself,” she wrote. She felt those comparisons dismissed her accomplishments rather than giving them room alongside his experiences.

The woman did not describe herself as exceptionally brilliant. She did say she was stubborn and familiar with her workload, which helped her continue working and studying at the same time.

“I plan on breaking it off this weekend,” she wrote. By the time she asked Reddit for input, she was not seeking help deciding whether to stay with him. They already had dinner planned for Friday, and she wanted to know how to address his behavior when ending things. She hoped to share future achievements with someone who would celebrate them with her.

“I’m breaking this off,” she clarified. “I’m just trying to figure out how to confront this head-on.”

One commenter encouraged her to leave rather than expect his responses to improve. “That’s how he feels about himself, not about yourself,” the commenter argued. They attributed his behavior to insecurity and doubted it would change. “Dump him and enjoy your very successful and beautiful life,” they added.

Man calls Redditor arrogant for PhD program. r/GirlDinnerDiaries

A reply recommended canceling the planned meeting without offering a reason behind her decision. “You dont [sic] even have to explain yourself to him,” the commenter wrote. They urged her not to spend more time with him. “[...] cancel the dinner, ghost him,” the reply continued.

A commenter favored a conversation before Friday without keeping the dinner reservation. “Girl, call him and do it on the phone,” the commenter suggested. They recommended speaking to him rather than disappearing. “Give him that decency, but don’t trash a Friday just on him,” they added. “Call him tomorrow and go have fun Friday!!!!”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the woman's account as shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries. Her identity, the man's identity, the university, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.