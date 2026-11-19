A Reddit user admitted that the man they met on Hinge often played devil's advocate, and commenters were quick to advise them to reconsider the relationship. u/phyllisfromtheoffice made a post on r/dating_advice on November 19. As of publication, the post had 44 upvotes and 245 comments, with users continuing to weigh in.

The user began explaining their issue, revealing that they had been seeing someone they met on Hinge. Things were going well, as the two wanted similar things in life and were on the "same wavelength" about various topics. However, the OP (original poster) added that the person had one annoying habit: playing devil's advocate about seemingly ordinary things.

"If it’s something that’s genuinely debatable, then yeah, sure, I’m not shy of a debate myself, but it seems to be in response to even the most trivial things or topics that I'm very passionate about, where he openly admits he’s pretty apathetic or doesn’t even believe in the opinion he’s advocating for anyway," the user wrote.

The OP added that they were neurodivergent and would often get "fired up" in situations like this, which wasn't always ideal. The user then asked how they could bring up the issue without sounding like they're "being confrontational." "I want to give him the space to see if it’s something he is actually capable of acknowledging and adapting conversationally or if it’s just a fixed part of his personality before making a definite decision on the future of the connection," the OP wrote.

One commenter said they had once been in a similar position, dating a man who made proclamations without much basis. However, rather than agreeing with him, the commenter would choose to shrug off the incident entirely. The OP replied, adding that they still wanted their partner to have independent thoughts rather than blindly agree with everything.

Another commenter speculated that the man's behavior could be an attempt to flirt or stem from a need to always be right. One user offered an example: "Like, oh my boss said the worst thing to me! Well, look at it from their point of view.... etc." The OP replied that this was one of their fears, since they had a very stressful job.

While many commenters criticized the man, one offered a different perspective, saying they shared a similar trait. "I was an academic scientist, so we were trained to always look at alternative views and perspectives. I left academia, but I still do that with most things," the commenter wrote, adding that their wife still found it problematic.

The OP replied by revealing the man's profession, which offered some context. "He’s a teacher, and I’m in emergency medicine, so I can appreciate how your job persona can carry over into home life sometimes," the OP wrote.

Commenters had differing opinions about the man's behavior. While some believed it was a red flag and advised the OP to end the relationship, others suggested he might simply be inclined to consider alternative perspectives.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/dating_advice.