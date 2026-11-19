A TikTok posted by creator @hannahbierman11 on November 17, 2026, shows her lamenting her boyfriend’s time with Grand Theft Auto VI.

The first video was viewed over 153,900 times and has gathered over 11,600 likes at the time of publication.

In the video, @hannahbierman11 sits on the floor and sarcastically laments her decision to let her boyfriend play the game. He plays in the background while she acts as if in despair to a sad song. And she wasn't the only one struck by the GTA VI craze. Several other TikTokers have seen a rise in the trend.

Another TikTok, posted by @_simplysaskia on July 8, 2026, shows her reading a gaming contract from her husband. It was viewed over 2.8 million times and has gathered over 402,300 likes.

@_simplysaskia can be heard saying, “I just got served a contract agreement from my husband.” She holds up a paper and reads its terms. The first term gives the husband a window of game time. “From November to the 29th, I can play as much as I want,” she reads. Another term forbids her from certain acts. “Walking in front of the TV while on a mission [...] is strictly forbidden,” she reads.

The contract also addresses failure. “If I fail a mission, do not say it’s just a game,” she reads. A section on chores and affection follows. “Can you help me with this really quick? We’ll have to wait,” she reads. A final term involves money. “If you purchase the game or contributed for at least $40 [...] you may eliminate one,” she reads. The creator reacts by asking, “What the freak is this?”

The TikToker then asks viewers about the document. “Am I the only one that’s facing this contract?” she said. She also asks, “Who’s making this for you guys?”

One commenter described a personal loss that changed how they spend their evenings. They wrote that they had a miscarriage. “This is me, except [...] it’s really rubbish timing cause now I’m just on my own in the evenings,” they wrote.

Another reply asked for clarification about an in-game character. “Wait someone tell me because I don’t no [sic] nothing,” they wrote. “I asked him about this girl in the game and he’s been playing it all day,” they continued, “and told me she’s in jail and he’s not met her yet has he??”

One other viewer offered a take on how to handle a partner’s gaming. “Okay but girly to girly, [...] let him play [...] he’s being communicative and this game is actually a big deal,” they wrote. “My partner and I are probably taking days off for this and God of War when it comes out lol.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in these videos. The details above reflect the creators’ accounts as shared on TikTok. The identities of the creators’ partners and the commenters have not been confirmed.