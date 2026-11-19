A Reddit user shared their thoughts about the growing amount of criticism directed at parents online. The user urged people to show parents some grace, arguing that they play an important role in society. The post, shared on r/HonestHotTakes on November 16, drew 237 comments at the time of publication.

The Reddit user began the post by writing, “Acting like parents just ‘don't parent’ these days and that they are all iPad babies.” The user claimed that people online often complain about children and bad parenting without being parents themselves. They questioned whether people realized how difficult it was to raise children.

“I understand no one HAS to have kids. But our society/culture should be more welcoming of parents, purely because they are SO IMPORTANT. It is IMPORTANT we have people reproducing and having families, for obvious reasons,” the user wrote. They also argued that both parents often have to work because of the current economy, adding that they did not envy parents dealing with those demands.

The Reddit user added that when both parents work, neither may be able to dedicate themselves fully to running the household, making family life more exhausting. They also argued that the expectations placed on parents were unreasonable. “It feels like unless you are upper middle class, having kids means you are an a-shole.”

The user then questioned whether people working as high school teachers or counselors should be discouraged from having children simply because they might not be able to pay for their children's college education or buy them their first nice car. They argued that those people could still be loving and capable parents. “I'm not saying to have kids if you are food insecure, for example, but god, it's not abuse to make their kids have to share a room because they can't afford a 2500 square foot home on a middle-class income in an expensive city.”

The user added, “Or how people will see a toddler freak out in public and act like those parents are the worst parents of all time. Maybe that toddler is autistic and has actual issues? Or maybe the parents just got home from a 12-hour shift, and this is their 3rd freakout of the week.” The Reddit user urged people to show parents some grace, arguing that they play an important role in society despite the criticism they face online.



The comments section featured mixed reactions. One commenter argued that society was too hard on good parents who had to make compromises in difficult circumstances or deal with situations beyond their control, while not being hard enough on genuinely bad parents. Another commenter argued that some parents deserved criticism. They wrote, “Two things can be true at once: yes, some people judge parents unfairly, but way too many these days truly deserve judgment and shaming. Parents are no different than the rest of us, and they shouldn't be immune from shaming.”

Another commenter discussed how some reasonable, kind and good adults were choosing not to have children because they felt the standards of parenting were too high. “So, many of these people delay or forego having children. The percentage of low-quality parents is increasing because those parents generally have poorer future planning skills and feel less responsibility for having kids.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post. The article reflects the original poster's opinions and the responses shared by commenters on r/HonestHotTakes.