A Reddit user turned to r/Advice for help after accidentally adding an animal-derived ingredient to a meal they were preparing for their vegan sibling. Although the mistake was unintentional, the poster felt they should tell their sibling what had happened. Commenters largely agreed. At the time of publication, the post had received more than 3,000 upvotes and 225 comments.

“My sibling is vegan, not for religious or health reasons but simply because they are disgusted by the idea of eating anything that comes from an animal, including honey,” the original poster wrote. “I'm in the middle of making vegan stuffed bell peppers, and the flavor was lacking so I added a few dashes of Worcestershire. It literally couldn’t be been more than the equivalent of 1/4 tsp, but I didn’t think to read the ingredients until later, and turns out it has anchovies.”

The poster said they thought they should let their sibling know but decided to ask Reddit for advice first. Commenters supported the idea of being honest, particularly because their sibling had not eaten the food yet.

Reddit Users Agreed the Vegan Sibling Deserved to Know

“I’m a lifelong vegan. Considering your sibling hadn’t eaten it yet, I think you did the right thing. You told them what was in it, and they can make their own choice of what to do next,” one commenter wrote. “If you’d realized after the fact it wasn’t vegan and they’d already eaten it my advice would be different. I can’t un-eat something, so in that case I’d rather just not know.”

Another commenter advised the poster to be upfront, writing, “Tell them. They can decide to eat it anyway if they're starving, but if you don't, you're lying by omission about something they obviously feel very strongly about.”

A fellow vegan appreciated that the poster wanted to tell their sibling. “As a vegan, thank you for telling your sibling and allowing them to decide for themself. I, personally, would lose a lot of trust in a family member serving me food if I found out they deliberately lied about that (I probably would stop accepting food from them). I know it sucks, but you respected their ethics by not knowingly serving them food that violates that. If your sibling is anything like myself, I'm sure they really appreciated the thought and effort you put into making the food even if they ultimately couldn't have it,” they wrote.

Another commenter shared a similar experience, saying, “I feel you cause I totally did the exact same thing! Entire pot of pasta sauce the vegan couldn’t eat. I also had to think for a while if I was going to say anything. But fessing up was the right decision and the vegan version I bought worked fine for future sauces.”

In the end, the original poster told their sibling what had happened. The sibling was understanding and, according to the update, did not eat the meal.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the original poster's account shared on Reddit's r/Advice.