A Reddit post shared to r/AmIOverreacting on Nov. 16, 2026, describes a woman's discomfort over the increasingly unusual comments a friend made about her husband. The writer said some of the remarks initially seemed like harmless compliments, but over time, they began making her feel as though her friend was overly interested in her life and marriage. The post has garnered more than 3,100 upvotes and 500 comments.

The writer, a 25-year-old woman, said she met another woman around her age through her best friend. She initially enjoyed her company, and the group began hanging out regularly. As their friendship grew, the writer's husband, who is around 30, also started spending time with the other women's boyfriends and husbands.

However, the more her husband joined the group, the more the writer noticed her friend making unusual remarks about him. These included comments about what a great man he was and how lucky the writer was to have him.

She made light of her comments at first, but then the "compliments" from her friend started to make her sound obsessed, and they were all directed toward her husband. She told the writer things like she was living her dream or "Why couldn't I have found him first?" Meanwhile, she had a boyfriend of her own!

After her Friend Got Pregnant, She was so Obsessed that She Openly Dedicated the Baby to her Husband

According to the writer, this friend of hers got pregnant by her boyfriend earlier this year. Then, a few months later in March, her husband was deployed and had only recently returned home. Her friend gave birth to the baby in October, so with her husband back home, they decided to pay her and the baby a visit.

When her husband arrived at the gathering, she began telling everyone there that he missed the entire pregnancy, as if it was his baby and he should've been there throughout.

Her most thoughtless comment followed shortly after, when she announced to a room full of people that her newborn was the writer's husbands' "deployment baby," basically dedicating her baby to another woman's husband. And she didn't seem to have an ounce of shame, either.

The writer wrote she was so stunned by her comments that she couldn't find the words to respond. She also wrote that she felt disrespected and uncomfortable about the whole situation.

One commenter said that those comments indicate a person who is full of envy and probably wants to be in her skin, so it's best to end that friendship. They wrote, "You're underreacting. I think you already know the answer, and if you don't, you must be extremely naive or just too kind for your brain to even go there, but hear me when I say this... THAT IS NOT YOUR FRIEND!!! She is making it extremely clear she wants your man, she wants your life, and to probably wear your skin. I've cut best friends off for less. Get away from this weirdo... it's giving she's seething with jealousy."

The writer of the post replied and said although she's a kind person, she'll be avoiding her from now on. She wrote, "I do have a tendency to give people more chances than i should and I'm extremely non confrontational but that was definitely the last straw. she won’t be seeing us again."

When another commenter asked what her husband had to say about her friend's comments, she wrote, "He said that he was really uncomfortable and creeped out. He also said that he was actually happy that i had noticed comments before because if she had said that out of nowhere, that’s like marriage ending stuff."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AmIOverreacting.