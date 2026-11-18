A TikTok user claiming to be a scientist debunked several forms of pseudoscience that people continue to believe in and rely on, arguing that many of the claims are not supported by scientific evidence. @williamnotwilll has more than 82,000 followers on his account and often posts content about his lifestyle and science.

The video about pseudoscience, posted on November 15, garnered 2.8 million views and more than 7,000 comments. The creator begins by debunking claims about blue light glasses, arguing that there is no scientific evidence that the blue light emitted by screens causes headaches or is harmful.

"If you wear blue light glasses and you have less fatigue, it's just placebo," the TikTok creator said before moving on to criticize chiropractic care, calling it "humbo-jumbo nonsense." That said, the creator acknowledged that some aspects of chiropractic care, such as stretching, may have benefits. However, he argued that the practice as a whole lacks a scientific basis.

The creator also criticized vitamin shops, arguing that many of the vitamins they recommend are unnecessary and that people may consume more than their bodies need. He did acknowledge that certain vitamins, including vitamins E and C, are useful to the body. However, he maintained that vitamin shops as a whole rely on pseudoscience.

Finally, the creator addressed what he described as quantum understanding, including claims such as "Nothing is real, everything is fake." He argued that people making such claims have not studied the concept thoroughly and do not understand it. The comments section included users sharing their reactions and listing other examples of pseudoscience they said they had been taught to believe.

"Sugar causing hyperactivity!" one user noted, adding the myth that everyone is taught as a kid. "As a parent, I am constantly telling other parents it's not the sugar when they claim it 'makes their kids hyper '." No, it doesn't!!!"

Another added, "The one that pisses me off the most is detox products. YOU HAVE ORGANS FOR THAT SPECIFIC PURPOSE." A third chimed in, "Homeopathy! acupuncture! energy healing for medical conditions! and so much more good god."

However, some users also criticized the TikTok creator, saying certain practices had helped them personally. Several specifically defended chiropractors, sharing their own experiences. "My chiropractor put my back and jaw back in place, and I haven’t had a problem with it since," one user wrote. "This is why I struggle to believe chiropractic is a pseudoscience."

Another user said blue light glasses had helped with their migraine. "Blue light glasses are scientifically backed to improve your sleep cycle by reducing the amount of blue light your eyes receive from screens before bed," one user wrote, adding that blue light glasses are known to disrupt a person's sleep cycle.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @williamnotwilll. The information in this article reflects the creator's statements in the video and the experiences shared by commenters.