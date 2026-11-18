A TikTok user known for making content about the trauma she experienced as a child posted a video revealing a heartfelt message she received from one of her mother's friends. The creator, who goes by Scarlet, is known as @chronicallygirl on TikTok, where she has more than 450,000 followers.

The video, posted by Scarlet on November 17, had garnered more than 66,000 views and 13,000 likes at the time of writing. The TikTok creator began by explaining how her mother would tell her she was "ugly" while she was growing up.

Scarlet said her parents also continued to deny that they were abusing her, which made her question her own experiences over the years. The creator cited an incident to explain why she often feels as though she is lying. She said she felt as though she was lying about having lupus until her doctor came in and actually said the word, "Lupus."

Scarlet added that receiving messages from people who knew her mother and empathized with her was "validating." She then read the message, which began, "You won't remember me, as you were only a little girl, but I used to know you and your parents. You and my daughter were sweet friends together for a while."

The message went on to explain that the woman had distanced herself from Scarlet's mother after the latter began using unkind words about her daughter, too.

"I just wanted to say that despite what your mother said, you were a darling little thing, gentle and sweet. I have several photos of you and my daughter. You used to play so happily for hours and were both so absolutely gorgeous," the message read. The woman also congratulated Scarlet on how well she was doing in life despite the hardships she had faced.

Scarlet ended the video by describing how validating the message felt and sharing the childhood pictures she received from the woman. She also said she had not known that her mother had used such words about other children, too.

Several users were quick to empathize with Scarlet and question her mother's behavior. "Do you think your mom has some kind of disorder? I wonder the same with my mom," one user wrote. Another commented, "You were SO precious!! I’m so sorry your mom said you were an ugly child. That is so cruel."

Another user suggested that Scarlet's lupus could be connected to the chronic stress she experienced during childhood. The commenter shared a screenshot claiming that autoimmune disorders can be associated with chronic stress. However, the comment does not establish that Scarlet's childhood experiences caused her condition.

Another commenter echoed the suggestion that Scarlet's mother might have a disorder. "Your mother is fundamentally unwell," they wrote. "To treat her child like that from infancy- something is missing from her soul." Scarlet responded to several comments, agreeing with some users and sharing her thoughts.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @chronicallygirl. The details above reflect her personal account in the video.