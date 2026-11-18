A post shared to r/dating_advice on November 12, 2026, describes a six-page response to a man's first serious conversation about marriage. The post drew 449 upvotes and 244 comments at the time of publication.

The man, 25, said he and his girlfriend, 23, celebrated three years together in August. He expected a conversation when he raised marriage, but she sent him a document three days later.

“I have read it 9 times now!!” he wrote. The pages outlined things she wanted to accomplish before becoming anyone's wife, including a financial target she wanted to reach independently. Her document also addressed two aspects of her parents' marriage that she had never discussed with him during their relationship.

A final section headed “none of this is about you” left him uncertain rather than reassured. It ran for three paragraphs, making him question whether it concerned him despite the heading. His friends considered receiving a document cold, but the poster was less certain. He also saw the three days she spent preparing it as evidence that she cared about explaining herself.

The man understood that she wanted marriage eventually. What remained unclear to him was whether she imagined marrying him specifically, and how to ask without dismissing everything she had shared.

One commenter interpreted the document as an explanation of timing rather than rejection. “She's just saying she's not ready for marriage and not in rush [sic] for it,” the commenter wrote. They viewed her effort to explain as a sign of respect. “The document is becasue [sic] she respects you enough to explain why.”

Another reply considered the written format a way to communicate sensitive information carefully. “I honestly took it as an attempt on her part to communicate clearly and deliver, as carefully as possible,” the commenter wrote. They interpreted her timeline as separate from his qualities as a partner. “Sometimes verbalizing this can be challenging in the context of a face-to-face conversation.”

The Reddit user says his girlfriend sent him a document after he brought up marriage r/dating_advice

A commenter questioned the idea that she was staying with him while waiting for someone else. “In my professional opinion (I'm a retired psychologist), the chances of him being a placeholder are INCREDIBLY low,” they wrote.

“She's been with him for three years.” The reply also speculated that she had been pursuing her education and other activities during that period. “[...] presumably this whole time she's been getting an education and living her life. If she was in the market to find someone better, she would have by now,” the commenter argued.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the man's account and the commenters' opinions as shared on r/dating_advice. Their identities, the document's contents, and the commenter's claimed professional credentials have not been confirmed.