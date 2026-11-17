TikTok user @unpluggedmoments took to the video-sharing platform to discuss a family dispute involving a Christmas vacation to Disney World. The video features a story about someone whose brother expected them to take their niece and nephew along on the trip because he couldn't afford the vacation himself. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 2.1 million views and 8,621 comments.

In the video, @unpluggedmoments discusses a situation in which someone told their family they would be going to Disney World for Christmas. After hearing about the plans, their brother asked whether they could take their niece and nephew along.

"And I go, what do you mean take them with me? They go, well, we can't go because we're financially struggling. But I was wondering if you mind taking them at the very least. And it would just be two more tickets that you would have to buy. I go, uh, no. I said, that's not my responsibility to fund your children's vacation," the TikToker recounts.

The person also explains that taking the children would involve more than just buying two additional tickets. There would also be expenses for lodging, food, and other necessities.

Despite this, their brother reportedly said he thought they would be willing to make a small sacrifice to ensure his children could experience Disney World. He also accused them of "basically punishing" the children because he couldn't afford to take them himself.

The TikToker adds that other family members got involved after the disagreement. While some supported the person's decision, others felt they should have offered to pay for the children anyway. However, the person maintained that taking their niece and nephew on the vacation wasn't their responsibility.

Viewers Share Why Taking Children on Someone Else's Vacation Is Different

Many viewers were surprised by the brother's expectations, particularly since the person was already paying for their own vacation. Several commenters argued that the children weren't entitled to join someone else's holiday plans simply because their father couldn't afford the trip.

"No. That's your vacation. Do not feel guilty," one user said.

"Sounds like he's punishing his kids by not making some sacrifices," another commented.

The discussion also raised questions about the brother's expectations and financial responsibilities as a parent. Disney World vacations can be expensive, as several viewers pointed out. Just because someone can afford to take a vacation themselves doesn't necessarily mean they can afford to cover additional guests.

"Honestly even if they paid, I would have said no. Taking care of 2 children on MY vacation is a lot of responsibility," another user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the original Reddit post, which TikTok creator @unpluggedmoments discussed in the video.