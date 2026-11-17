TikToker @destiny.auten26 shared a video recounting what happened at her wedding. What started as a relatively calm day quickly took a chaotic turn. At one point, Destiny was even punched in the mouth. The video received 580,600 views and 1,127 comments.

What should have been one of the happiest days of Destiny’s life turned into a day she would never forget, for all the wrong reasons. She had planned a fairly low-key wedding. Rather than having guests watch a traditional ceremony, she and her future husband decided to sign their marriage license in front of friends and celebrate together.

But things didn't go as planned. The day started with photos alongside family and friends, which went smoothly. However, there was a nearly six-hour break before everyone met again for the reception. During that time, her husband’s family apparently got a little rowdy.

By the time everyone reunited, a few of his cousins had already had too much to drink. Things were made worse by what Destiny described as an open bar. With no one keeping track of how many drinks guests were taking from the fridge, some had apparently gone well over their limit.

Things escalated when the couple went to cut the cake. The groom’s cousin tried to throw a piece of cake in Destiny’s face, and she responded by getting physical with him. She said it was all meant playfully, as she was joking around. However, the situation ended with Destiny being punched in the mouth and several wedding guests getting arrested.

A huge fight broke out, prompting several people to call the police. Three different counties responded, and the incident became so chaotic that it even made the news. Destiny claimed the news coverage made the situation look worse than it actually was.

In the end, the couple never signed their marriage license.

TikTok Couldn’t Believe How Awful This Wedding Turned Out

Commenters on TikTok couldn't believe how badly the wedding had unfolded. One thing many seemed to agree on was that guests should not be allowed to drink excessively at an event.

“Omg was this everyone’s first time drinking?” one commenter asked.

Another added, “Drunk men ruin everything bro im sorry this happened on your wedding day :(“

A third commenter thought the situation could have been avoided with a different arrangement for serving alcohol.

“The fact that you found a venue that let you have a SELF SERVICE BAR (not an open bar) is the most insane part. This is why you HAVE to have a bartender at any event that serves alcohol,” they wrote.

Most of all, people felt sorry that Destiny's wedding day had ended so badly.

“This actually kind of made me mad cause like this was supposed to be your day and then they ruined it like y’all could’ve left or like stop drinking,” another commenter said.

Commenters agreed that no one should have to deal with this kind of chaos on their wedding day.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @destiny.auten26, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.