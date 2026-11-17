A 25-year-old woman has been thinking about her future lately. She has been dating a man for almost a year and hopes to get married someday, but the thought of planning a wedding makes her sad. Her main concern is that she is introverted and has very few friends, unlike her partner, who has a large social circle. She wondered how embarrassing it would be if she had almost no one to invite from her side of the family and friends.

The post, shared on November 15, drew 115 comments as of publication.

The woman began her post by writing that her boyfriend was extremely extroverted and had a large social circle, with tons of longtime friends. He was often invited to weddings, engagement parties and other events. The woman shared that she had attended some of these events with her boyfriend and noticed that the brides always had so many friends, including bridesmaids, large groups of girlfriends and people they had known forever.

The Reddit user compared this with her own situation. She said she had only one friend on a good day because she was quite introverted, socially anxious and had always struggled to maintain friendships. “I feel like if we got married, his side of the wedding would be packed and mine would be practically empty, “ she wrote.

She then worried about the entire bridesmaid tradition and questioned who would throw her a bachelorette party or come dress shopping with her. “I know a wedding isn’t a popularity contest, but the thought of not having a group of girlfriends to celebrate such a big moment with genuinely makes me sad.”

At the end of her post, she asked how people with few or no friends handled getting married and whether they felt embarrassed about having barely anyone to invite, especially when their partner was much more social. “I know it’s probably a stupid thing to worry about when I’m not even engaged, but it’s something I think about more than I’d like to admit.”



To reassure the woman, one commenter shared their experience. The commenter wrote that their son and his fiancée had recently gotten married, and that the fiancée was introverted and socially anxious compared with their son. At the wedding, she had a couple of close friends, who were actually their son's friends, as well as a few family members. “No one noticed, and it was an incredibly beautiful wedding. And she still felt very comfortable. And very loved.”

Another commenter tried to comfort the woman, urging her not to give the concern another thought. They revealed that they had only 20 people at their wedding, but it was still one of the best days of their lives. The number of guests, they added, meant nothing.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on r/NoStupidQuestions.