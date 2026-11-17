A Reddit user sparked a discussion after asking people to share stories of weddings being called off at the last minute. u/Single-Wallaby-4873 made a post titled "People who've witnessed a wedding get called off at the last minute, what happened?" on r/AskReddit on November 11. The post had received 64 upvotes and 32 comments at the time of publication

Several users described what led to last-minute wedding cancellations, with the original poster (OP) asking follow-up questions to learn more. One user shared a story about a man who got cold feet twice and called off the wedding on both occasions.

"They had planned a huge wedding, and a couple of weeks before the big day, he just said he couldn’t go through with it. She had to buy him out of the house they shared," the user wrote. "They got back together about a year after that, got re-engaged, planned a micro wedding, then he left again. She has since found and married someone lovely. He is still single, afaik."

Another user shared four accounts of people calling off their weddings at the last minute. The first two described relatively straightforward cancellations, while the third involved a more unexpected turn of events.

"High school sweethearts set to get married," the user began. "The girl left him a note 2 weeks before the wedding day, saying she was sorry, but had met someone in a European country she travelled to back and forth for work and was staying in that country with him."

The fourth incident involved another bride leaving her fiancé shortly before the wedding. "Girl left him the week before the wedding because she met someone else at her Bachelorette." Several users asked for more details about the four incidents, while another commenter joked, "You have a very interesting social circle..."

While most users described witnessing other people's weddings being called off, one commenter revealed that they had canceled their own wedding three weeks before the ceremony.

"Does it count if I cancelled the wedding myself three weeks before the wedding?" the user asked. The original poster followed up to ask what had led to the decision.

The commenter explained that their fiancé's father was deeply misogynistic and abusive, behavior that had remained hidden until about a month before the wedding. The final straw came when the father spoke rudely to the commenter's mother.

"Turns out they were an incredibly misogynistic, tribal mentality family. Where men had the final say, and the women did as they were told. In essence, abusive to their womenfolk, and I was NOT signing up for that," the commenter wrote, adding that they immediately asked their partner to call off the wedding.

Despite the difficult experiences described in the thread, some commenters also recalled unexpected silver linings. Several said they still attended wedding receptions or parties after the ceremonies were canceled because the events had already been paid for.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the accounts shared in the Reddit thread. The details above reflect the experiences described by the original poster and commenters on r/AskReddit. Their identities have not been confirmed.