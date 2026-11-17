A TikTok posted by creator @darenamacarena on September 18, 2026, shows her asking followers about their craziest travel love stories. She says she wants the comment section to read like a book.

The video was viewed over 12,300 times and has gathered over 150 likes at the time of publication.

@darenamacarena can be heard saying, “Can you guys tell me about your craziest travel love stories?” She asks for romances and situationships, “the good, the bad, the ugly.” The TikToker says that if everyone comments, “there will be like a whole novella of travel love stories.”

She also wants “the most movie-perfect love stories of travelling from you guys.” The creator says she loves reading, and she plans to spend her evening with the comments. She says, “So instead of doomscrolling tonight I want the whole comment section to be like a full book.”

One commenter described a series of trips and encounters across several countries. They wrote that they met a French man at a hostel in Mexico. Two years later, he texted about a week-long road trip across Europe. “I went. Met all his friends,” they wrote. “A week later I was in London meeting a new guy.”

The new man invited the commenter to his house in Spain. “The new guy I met invited me to his house in Spain, spent a week with his family and went to a festival,” they wrote. After the commenter flew home, he invited them to Portugal for the following month. “I told him yeah sure let’s go,” they said. “He quit his job and I flew to Australia instead.”

Another reply recounted a months-long romance across several Asian destinations. The commenter met an American man while traveling in Asia. He offered to host them in the city they were headed to. “He seemed cool a little different but it was vibes,” they wrote. The commenter booked their own rental instead. “He offered to get me at the airport so I thought why not,” they wrote.

At the airport, the commenter was told they would be sent back. “[...] only to find they would deny me entry and send me back to where I came from on my dime,” they wrote. The man decided to take the same flight. “He refused to hear that and decided he would get on the same flight back as me,” they wrote, “with nothing but a backpack with very few clothes and essentials.”

The two spent a week together. The commenter then flew to a remote part of Asia to reapply for a visa. “It was a much more slow-paced life so we really got to enjoy each other’s company,” they wrote. Later, the two were back in Vietnam living together for months. They said, “We spent my birthday in Bali and then it was time to say goodbye.”

The man went home to America, and the commenter followed days later. The commenter wrote that the man was living with the mother of his child. “It was heartbreaking, less than a month into us being apart I broke things off,” they added.

A separate reply described a split that carried a lingering dispute over expenses. “I met a guy in Bali 2024 but I was going to travel Latin America,” they wrote. The commenter said the man flew from Australia twice to see them. “He wasn’t the right person for me at all [...] and just the way he would speak to me was horrible,” they wrote.

In Panama, the man paid for a lot of items, they said. “Anyways, we’re in Panama and he paid for a lot of stuff, I sent him the money,” they wrote. “He sends it back to me.” After the commenter cut off contact, the man sent a screenshot listing everything he had paid for. “I don’t respond, he sends it to my mam,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the accounts shared in the comments of this video. The details above reflect the commenters’ accounts as shared on TikTok. The identities of the creator and the commenters have not been confirmed.