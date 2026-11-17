A TikTok creator, @pigeon_jen, revealed that she changed her DoorDash name to John after watching another creator do the same to receive larger food portions. However, what happened next made her believe she had made the right decision.

The video, posted on April 21, had received 702,200 likes and 2,748 comments at the time of publication.

The TikToker said she changed her DoorDash name to John after seeing another creator do it and claim that they started receiving bigger portions. She decided to try it for herself. Since changing her name to John, she said she has consistently received contactless deliveries.

Recalling her experiences before changing her name, she said male delivery drivers would sometimes wait for her to come outside and collect her food from the porch. “They’d wait minutes sometimes,” she said.

She added that, on one occasion, a delivery driver repeatedly rang the doorbell, knocked on the door and called out, “DoorDash, DoorDash, DoorDash.” The TikToker said she had initially thought the drivers might not be seeing her delivery instructions. “I’ve even tried putting on the delivery instructions. I’ve COVID. I can’t come outside. Please leave at the door, no change,” she said.



However, the creator said that since switching her name to John, the issue had not happened again. The comments section featured several similar experiences. One commenter said their DoorDash name was Keith Lee and that delivery drivers always treated them well.

Another commenter shared an observation about delivery apps, suggesting that DoorDash, Uber Eats and other services deliberately ignore delivery instructions even when drivers read them aloud.

Another commenter agreed with the creator, saying that after changing her name to James on the app, her apartment suddenly became easier for delivery drivers to find. She also said drivers stopped asking her to come to their vehicles to collect orders and no longer left deliveries in random locations.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @pigeon_jen's account as shared on TikTok.