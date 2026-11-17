A post shared to r/inlaws on November 16, 2026, describes a Christmas dispute over gifts and which relatives would be invited to the celebration. The post had drawn 82 upvotes and 39 comments at the time of publication.

The pregnant woman said her husband's parents had rented an Airbnb near the couple's home for a month and a half. They wanted to host Christmas there, taking over from the couple, who had hosted the previous year's celebration.

Last year, after buying their home, the couple invited both sides of the family. The woman said they welcomed as many relatives as they could because they enjoyed celebrating together. She did not object to handing over hosting duties this year, particularly because she was pregnant.

The disagreement developed when the couple asked for dates and times to pass along to the woman's family. Her mother-in-law had her husband call their son to explain that her relatives were not invited. His parents wanted only their side of the family present because the couple saw the woman's family more frequently.

The woman said she could understand that request. During the same phone conversation, however, her mother-in-law brought up presents and told her son to make sure they bought gifts this year. The couple had asked both families not to buy them presents the previous Christmas. They had also explained that they would not purchase gifts themselves because they had just bought their home.

His parents nevertheless gave them small items, including a handheld mirror and lotion. Her mother-in-law then told her that having nothing to open in return was awkward. She also claimed the couple had purchased presents for other people. The poster denied this, explaining that she and her husband had not even exchanged gifts with each other.

“We were going to get them something anyways,” she wrote. What upset her was being instructed to buy presents, rather than the prospect of choosing something for her in-laws. She said her husband already had difficulties with his parents and described a history of them guilt-tripping the couple during their interactions.

The upcoming stay left both spouses uncertain about how much time they wanted to spend with his parents. “We are both unsure how their visit will go,” the woman wrote. She asked others for their thoughts on the disagreement and the expectations surrounding Christmas.

One commenter questioned whether hosting the celebration elsewhere was connected to excluding the woman's relatives. “[...] the sole reason she wanted to ‘host’ at the Airbnb was so she could control the guest list,” the commenter argued. The reply contrasted the rental with a celebration at the couple's own home. “But if yall [sic] hosted she couldn’t say don’t invite your family,” the commenter wrote. “Totally rude.”

Pregnant woman’s husband forced to buy gifts. r/inlaws

A reply recommended refusing unwanted arrangements without offering lengthy justifications. “Just remember—the more you explain, the easier it is to argue with,” a commenter wrote. They suggested keeping responses brief rather than providing details that could invite disagreement.

“Stick with simple answers like ‘That doesn’t work for us.’” One commenter suggested answering a request for reasons with, “Because it doesn’t. Even if MIL demands an explanation, it doesn’t mean she’s entitled to one,” they added. “It’ll sink in eventually.”

The Daily Dot was unable to verify the events described in this thread independently. The details above reflect the woman's account as shared on r/inlaws. Her identity, her relatives' identities, and the commenters' identities have not been confirmed.