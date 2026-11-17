A TikTok creator asked viewers to share relationship habits that work for them but might be criticized on social media. A video posted by @vann.nnii on November 12, 2026, posed the question: “Name something that works perfectly fine in your relationship, but according to social media, y’all should’ve broken up already.”

The video had been viewed more than 550,300 times and received more than 18,400 likes at the time of publication.

One commenter compared how their previous and current relationships handled watching adult content. “In my previous relationship we both [...] and there was no problem about it,” they wrote. “We trusted each other and it wasn’t a big deal since it was normal for us from the beginning lol.”

The commenter said their current boyfriend did not watch adult content and was uncomfortable with them watching it. “My bf doesn’t watch it and doesn’t like it,” they wrote. “After a conversation i [sic] almost entirely stopped watching.” They said the boyfriend later changed his mind. “We both basically respected the other’s preference,” they added.

Another commenter described a household arrangement based on their and their partner's different tastes. “Me & my partner have different bedrooms, we have completely different aesthetics,” they wrote. “I wanted a pretty pink girly room and he wanted an all black one.”

The couple still share a bed but alternate between the rooms. “We still share a bed we just take turns which rooms we’re hanging in,” they wrote. They said the arrangement had not caused problems because they had discussed it and agreed. They also offered advice to others considering separate spaces. “If you just say you’d like your own space but reassure you still want to spend time with them,” they said, “[...] I’m sure it’ll be ok.”

One viewer described being in a relationship with an eight-year age difference. They said they were 24 and their partner was 32, and that they had been together for seven years. The commenter also said their partner had told them that if they wanted a divorce, “he’s not gonna fight it or anything.” They added, “We’re expecting a baby in may [sic] 2027.”

Another commenter offered advice about navigating a partner's private habits. “You can’t really say anything to him, you cannot and should not try to control what someone does with their body like that,” they wrote. “You should look within to figure out what bothers you about it,” they added.

The commenter suggested considering whether the partner's level of engagement in the relationship was enough. “Otherwise, you should find someone who has similar feelings about [...],” they wrote. “I personally simply don’t want to know what my partner watches or when so I don’t go looking either,” they added. “He makes sure to always show me that I’m the only one he actually wants.”

Another commenter discussed the importance of communicating relationship needs. “Telling him what I need and what I feel. None of that ‘If hE waNTeD To hE wOulD’[sic] mindreading nonsense,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in the video. The article reflects the accounts and opinions shared by commenters on TikTok. Their identities have not been confirmed.