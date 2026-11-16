A TikTok video posted by @emmacrewneck has generated over 145,000 views and 333 comments after the creator described a tense encounter with an elderly man at a grocery store. She said she nearly lost her temper and put hands on him after he repeatedly banged on the bathroom door and then refused to move out of her way. The reason she had rushed into the store was already embarrassing enough, but the man's impatience made an already stressful situation worse.

The creator, who goes by Mrs. Stilton, explained that she was hurriedly making her way into the grocery store for one reason: She needed to use the bathroom. And, according to her, she had only 30 seconds before she lost control of her bowels.

To make matters worse, as she entered the store through the automatic sliding doors, she spotted her ex-boyfriend of four years with a beautiful woman on his arm. Seeing him caught her off guard, and although it triggered her anxiety, she was running out of time to reach the bathroom. She had to prioritize what was more urgent.

When she finally arrived, she realized the bathroom was unisex. She entered, locked the door and prepared to handle her business. But before she could even get comfortable on the toilet, she heard someone banging on the bathroom door.

The banging made her anxiety even worse, but she responded with a simple, "Hi?" She said someone replied, "Is someone in there?" From the person's voice, she could tell it was an elderly man. She then told him that the bathroom was occupied.

The Old Man Kept Banging on the Door, and She Nearly Lost Her Temper

Mrs. Stilton said barely 20 seconds passed before the man shouted again, "Is someone in there? I really gotta go!" She yelled back to let him know that someone was obviously using the bathroom, especially since the door was locked.

He went silent after her second response and stopped banging. So, when she was finished, she figured he had either left or understood that someone was occupying the bathroom.

When she finally opened the door, however, she said the old man was standing directly outside it and refused to step aside to let her out. He then said, "Oh, I was wondering if someone was in there!" She assured him that she had yelled several times to let him know she was inside.

Mrs. Stilton said the elderly man told her he was about to have someone open the door for him if she hadn't come out when she did. He then added, "So, you better speak up next time."

The two were still standing less than three feet apart, and the fact that he hadn't moved out of the doorway to let her pass was what made her want to put hands on him.

Eventually, she asked, "Can you move?" After making her feel as though she was being held hostage, he finally stepped back and let her leave the bathroom. But, according to Mrs. Stilton, he did so with an attitude.

She admitted that never before in her life had she come so close to putting hands on someone, let alone an old man.

Reacting to the video, many commenters agreed that they've also encountered similar situations in the public bathroom. One commenter said to was possible that the old man's heading might've been impaired. They wrote, "If he's old, he probably couldn't hear. My dad that was 102 years old. . . passed in June. Couldn't hear at all. I could see him doing this. Calm down."

Another commenter said they never understood why people banged on a locked bathroom door. They wrote, "I don't know why people knock on an obviously locked door. Yes there's someone in here. Your knock isn't going to make me go any faster."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @emmacrewneck, which are based solely on her account shared in the video.