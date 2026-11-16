TikToker Jaslynn, who posts as @officialjaslynn, is a single mom. Recently, she decided to put herself out there and try dating again. She met someone on a dating app, and they started talking. Everything was going well until he decided to call things off. The reason? She didn’t work out enough for him. The video has garnered 451,200 views and 2,571 comments.

Jaslynn starts the story by noting that the man was fit. Clearly, he went to the gym regularly. She told him upfront that she didn’t approach fitness the same way. Sure, she likes to work out, but it isn’t the center of her universe. She said that if he wanted a “muscle mommy,” he should look somewhere else. He reassured her that he didn’t care about that, and they continued talking.

As a single mom, Jaslynn is busy. When she didn’t reply to his texts for a few days, he was furious. He said he deletes anyone’s number if they don’t reply to him within 24 hours. He decided to give Jaslynn another chance, but by that point, his attitude had already put her off.

They hadn’t met in person yet, so Jaslynn didn’t think things were very serious. After he became controlling, she wanted to stop talking to him. When he brought up his 24-hour rule, she told him that although she enjoyed their conversations, she didn’t think they were on the same page about many things. This is when things got a little weird.

Instead of ending things mutually and respectfully, he took a jab at her. He said he was going to dump her because she didn’t work out enough for him. She thought this was ridiculous because she had already told him she wasn’t as into the gym as he was.

Of course, the odd encounter left a bad taste in her mouth, and her TikTok followers agreed.

TikTok Users Couldn’t Believe He Said She Didn’t Work Out Enough for Him

Most people supported her, writing things like, “It’s all about setting the date to see you… If there’s no initiative, there’s no game. He thought his muscles was the way to your heart lol.” Another commenter wrote, “Idk I unless we are getting close I feel no pressure to text a consistent amount nor do I feel entitled to it.”

However, not everyone was on the same page. Some men thought she was the problem, but one man in her comments took her side.

“It’s crazy that men don't understand the circumstances that a single mom goes through. I let the woman I've dated know this same situation that I'm a single dad and I get busy as well. My kids come first and understand if I met and talk to a woman that her kids come first as well. It's a respect thing, not a controlling thing,” he wrote. “You dodged a bullet so all these other guys commenting on here saying you were in the wrong just don't understand or respect the conditions single parents go through.”

Though reactions were mixed, most commenters appeared to be on Jaslynn’s side.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @officialjaslynn, which are based solely on her account shared in the video.