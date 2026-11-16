TikTok user @liz.strager opened up in a video about why she quit working as an inpatient nurse. For her, the bullying had gone too far, and she no longer wanted to deal with it. At the time of publication, the video had 123,400 views and 665 comments.

Liz says that, at the time, she was 21 and working as an inpatient nurse on the organ transplant floor at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

"I had simply just had enough with getting the hardest assignments on the floor," she says in the video.

On the day in question, she arrived on the floor and discovered that she had been assigned a patient who was known to be difficult and to decompensate quickly. The patient had been admitted at 6 a.m. that morning with RSV, a respiratory virus.

The patient was a little girl, which made the situation even more serious. Liz was struggling to care for her and begging for help because she also had two other patients she hadn't seen yet.

"I'm calling my charge nurse, who, by the way, does not take a patient assignment, and I'm calling the resource nurse, who also is there to just help nurses on the floor with tasks, and they do not also do not take an assignment, and neither of them are helping me. Um, the charge nurse says, oh, um, this is a great learning experience for Liz. She needs to figure out how to do it on her own," Liz recalls.

Liz says she gets angry when she thinks about the incident because those comments were being made while a patient was dying on the floor. She managed to handle the situation on her own, but barely. One of the other nurses helped her as much as she could, even though she also had a full patient assignment.

Liz says she also had to call a respiratory therapist in the ICU, who asked her why no one was helping her. The therapist also questioned why Liz's patient wasn't in the ICU given the issues she was experiencing.

Finally, the patient was transferred to the ICU, and Liz immediately went into the bathroom to cry. However, the day wasn't over yet.

"I come out of the bathroom, the charge nurse finds me and goes, hi, Liz. Um, you have an admission. I go, why do I have an admission? There's literally three other nurses on the floor that have two patients and have had two patients since 7 A.M. I haven't laid eyes on my other two patients that I was assigned this morning because I was dealing with this decompensating patient," she says.

The next morning, Liz submitted her three weeks' notice and says she never looked back.

TikTok users call out bullying in professions like nursing and teaching

"Lots of bullying in teaching too unfortunately," one user said.

Another commented, "Bullying in nursing is real!"

Others offered Liz advice, sharing what they would have done in her situation. Given that she was so young at the time, she may not have known all the options available to her. A few commenters suggested calling a rapid response, which Liz did, prompting help from the ICU.

"Thank you for speaking up about this. it's disgusting behavior, l'm so sorry you had to experience that. I also left the bedside and never looked back," another user wrote, sharing their own experience.

Liz also confirmed that she is still a nurse, but now works in a different department.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @liz.strager, which are based on her account shared in the video.