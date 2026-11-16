A TikToker has gone viral after sharing how a sudden urge to check her husband's Apple Watch changed her life. Haleigh, who posts under @haleigh_onthedaily, says she wasn't expecting to find anything unusual when she looked through the device. However, what she discovered left her devastated. Her video has since garnered 6.5 million views and 30,900 comments.

Haleigh explains that she felt compelled to check her husband's Apple Watch. The moment she looked through it, she found disturbing messages. He had been cheating on her, and she was devastated. She had no idea she was about to experience one of the most traumatic moments of her life. In just a few minutes, she felt as though she had lost her entire marriage.

She has three children, and her husband had been a father figure to them for as long as they had been together. She didn't know what to do because she was now expected to become the provider for her family. The stress was almost too much for her to handle.

However, this experience also led her to feel proud of herself. Not only was she determined to pull through for herself and her family, but she wasn't going to let her husband's actions get her down. Instead of letting the pain take over, she decided to focus on the good that could come next. She found herself believing that things would be better, not worse, without her husband. She finally felt hopeful and wanted to share her story on TikTok.

TikTok users support Haleigh as she begins rebuilding her life

Many people reassured her. They thought she was strong and said they were proud of her. “There is life after divorce. Stay strong,” one follower wrote. Another added, “It takes a long time to get over, but it gets really good if you try!”

Another person wrote, “Please give yourself time to heal. You are in the stages of grief which is a painful process but worth it,” while someone else added, “You’re so beautiful!! Continue to put you and the girls first!! It’ll all work out!”

Others shared their own stories about going through something similar. One woman shared that although the pain would always be there, things could get better, even when the trauma caused by a husband's actions felt unshakable.

“I had the same story, except it was my 12 year old son who found all the pictures and text messages from this 20 year old girl to his father, and my husband at the time. No lie there will always be hurt, especially if you thought you had a happy marriage. Think of you,” she wrote.

The comments were largely supportive. Haleigh's journey from feeling broken to rebuilding her life left her followers proud of her.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @haleigh_onthedaily, which are based solely on her account shared in the video.