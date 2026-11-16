Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Culture

TikToker Says Boomer Mom Kept Her on the Phone While Struggling to Connect Grandson’s iPad to Wi-Fi

9:31 AM CST on November 16, 2026

Woman calls out boomer mom for keeping her on phone over simple iPad problem.

Woman calls out boomer mom for keeping her on phone over simple iPad problem.

|Images via @meggersthemama/TikTok

A TikTok creator, @meggersthemama, shared a video in which she appeared irritated with her boomer mother, who had to babysit her son for a night. The woman revealed that her mother called her and kept her on the phone while struggling to figure out how to connect her grandson’s iPad to the Wi-Fi. The video, posted on July 29, had drawn 410,700 views at the time of publication.

The woman began the video by saying that skits millennials make about their boomer parents on the internet are not exaggerated. She shared her own experience, saying that two nights earlier, her older son had stayed overnight at her mother's house. She added that he had taken his tablet with him for the first time, but it wouldn't connect to the Wi-Fi.

The woman said her mother called her in a panic to inform her that something was wrong with her son’s iPad, which displayed the message, ‘Please connect to a network’. The woman became a little irritated with her mother and simply asked her to connect the iPad to the Wi-Fi. Her mother immediately replied, “You don’t understand. It’s not letting me pull up settings. I can’t find settings anywhere.”

The TikTok creator bluntly told her mother that she couldn't find it for her. “Can I just type it into this little search bar and have it come up?” When the woman told her that she could do that, her mother interrupted, saying that nothing came up when she tried. “I don’t know what to tell her at this point. I’m just kinda like quiet. You know, just letting her talk.”

The woman continued, saying that her mother kept talking and told her that the iPad still displayed a message saying it needed to connect to a network. The woman realized that her mother might be on YouTube and asked whether she was still using the app. Her mother irritably said that she didn't know what her grandson was doing or where she was on the device.

The woman then asked her mother to click the home button, and her mother asked, “Where’s the home button?” The TikToker patiently explained where she could find it. After struggling for a while, her mother found the home button and wanted her daughter to walk her through the next steps.

The woman said she bluntly told her mother that she knew what to do next and refused to help her. Her mother kept her on the phone until she successfully connected her grandson’s iPad to the Wi-Fi. 

One commenter wrote, “Meanwhile, I DISTINCTLY REMEMBER asking how to spell things and was told to look them up in the dictionary.” A second commenter wrote, “Boomers will not try for five seconds; they want you to do EVERYTHING for them. And then act like it’s world war 3 when you don’t, and then play victim! It’s wild.”

A third user wrote, “They want us to have soooo much patience with them as adults when they had zero for us as children. It would be funny if it wasn’t (sic) so infuriating to deal with.” 

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @meggersthemama’s account as shared on TikTok.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

Wife Says Husband Spent $1,000 on Bowling Gear but Won’t Fix Their Horse Farm’s Leaking Drain

November 16, 2026
Culture

Retail Worker Questions Why Older Customers Expect Respect While Treating GenZ Employees Rudely

November 16, 2026
Culture

TikToker Calls Out Parents Who Count Down Until Their Kids Turn 18: ‘Are You Being Serious Right Now?’

November 16, 2026
Culture

Woman Says She Walked Away From a Date After Learning About His Pregnancy Kink: ‘He Was a Gynecologist’

November 16, 2026
Culture

‘I Felt Betrayed’: Woman Says Husband Spent $6,500 on a Third Car Without Consulting Her

November 16, 2026
Culture

Woman Explains Why Minimum-Wage Workers Should Never Give Their Bosses 2 Weeks’ Notice

November 16, 2026