A TikTok creator, @meggersthemama, shared a video in which she appeared irritated with her boomer mother, who had to babysit her son for a night. The woman revealed that her mother called her and kept her on the phone while struggling to figure out how to connect her grandson’s iPad to the Wi-Fi. The video, posted on July 29, had drawn 410,700 views at the time of publication.

The woman began the video by saying that skits millennials make about their boomer parents on the internet are not exaggerated. She shared her own experience, saying that two nights earlier, her older son had stayed overnight at her mother's house. She added that he had taken his tablet with him for the first time, but it wouldn't connect to the Wi-Fi.



The woman said her mother called her in a panic to inform her that something was wrong with her son’s iPad, which displayed the message, ‘Please connect to a network’. The woman became a little irritated with her mother and simply asked her to connect the iPad to the Wi-Fi. Her mother immediately replied, “You don’t understand. It’s not letting me pull up settings. I can’t find settings anywhere.”

The TikTok creator bluntly told her mother that she couldn't find it for her. “Can I just type it into this little search bar and have it come up?” When the woman told her that she could do that, her mother interrupted, saying that nothing came up when she tried. “I don’t know what to tell her at this point. I’m just kinda like quiet. You know, just letting her talk.”

The woman continued, saying that her mother kept talking and told her that the iPad still displayed a message saying it needed to connect to a network. The woman realized that her mother might be on YouTube and asked whether she was still using the app. Her mother irritably said that she didn't know what her grandson was doing or where she was on the device.

The woman then asked her mother to click the home button, and her mother asked, “Where’s the home button?” The TikToker patiently explained where she could find it. After struggling for a while, her mother found the home button and wanted her daughter to walk her through the next steps.

The woman said she bluntly told her mother that she knew what to do next and refused to help her. Her mother kept her on the phone until she successfully connected her grandson’s iPad to the Wi-Fi.



One commenter wrote, “Meanwhile, I DISTINCTLY REMEMBER asking how to spell things and was told to look them up in the dictionary.” A second commenter wrote, “Boomers will not try for five seconds; they want you to do EVERYTHING for them. And then act like it’s world war 3 when you don’t, and then play victim! It’s wild.”

A third user wrote, “They want us to have soooo much patience with them as adults when they had zero for us as children. It would be funny if it wasn’t (sic) so infuriating to deal with.”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @meggersthemama’s account as shared on TikTok.