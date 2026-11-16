TikToker Calls Out Parents Who Count Down Until Their Kids Turn 18: ‘Are You Being Serious Right Now?’

A TikTok posted by creator @groovyrockerchick on October 15, 2026, shows her arguing that parenting does not end when children turn 18. The creator says some parents who had children at a young age act as though they are more mature than others.

The video had been viewed more than 54,600 times and had gathered more than 11,000 likes at the time of publication.

@groovyrockerchick says some people who had children between the ages of 17 and 20 act more like adults than others. “People who act like they are more mature, they are more of an adult than you,” she said, “because they had kids at an extremely young age.”

She says these parents, often with several children, tell others, “I moved on and I don’t need to do any of that partying stuff.” The TikToker says the same people are eager to tell others they will be “changing diapers at 40.” Those parents do not seem to grasp that “being a parent is for life.”

The creator said, “You do not simply kick your kid out at 18.” A parent could do that, but the child might disown them and never speak to them again. She said, “You can do that, but then I don’t know if you’ll really have a kid anymore.” She does not understand why a parent would want that. The TikToker speculates that such parents may not want the role at all.

The TikToker says she keeps seeing videos in which parents count down the years until their children turn 18. She described one example: “I actually only have 16 more years. Well, my daughter’s two, so I only have 16 more years until I’m free.” Her reaction, she says, is “Are you being serious right now?”

She imagines a child leaving at 18 with “all of her stuff packed up in, like, a U Haul.” The child announces, “I’m never gonna move back home ever again.” The creator says that plan assumes “a totally flawless transition [...] into a job after college.” It also assumes the child is typical and has nothing that would keep her at home. She said, “They’re delusional.”

One commenter relayed a conversation with their mother about the duration of parental responsibility. “My mother and I were just having this conversation,” they wrote. “She said children are a [sic] 18 year MINIMUM commitment, if you truly have a good relationship with your children you’ll parent them far past 18.”

Another commenter described themselves as a young adult who still turns to their parents for assistance. “Here I am 21 and still bother my parents with whatever I need help with,” they wrote. “School, food, government stuff etc....”

A separate reply shared a family's experience with long-term health conditions. “God forbid you get a sick one,” they wrote. “Two of my mom’s three kids are chronically ill. We didn’t stop being sick the day we turned eighteen.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in this video. The details above reflect the creator’s views as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.