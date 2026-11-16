‘I Felt Betrayed’: Woman Says Husband Spent $6,500 on a Third Car Without Consulting Her

A post shared on r/AmIOverreacting on November 15, 2026, describes a woman's anger after her husband bought a third vehicle. The post had drawn 442 upvotes and 239 comments at the time of publication.

The woman, 45, said her husband, 49, spent $6,500 using their joint account and line of credit. He also charged approximately $630 for insurance to their credit card.

The night before, while she was falling asleep, he said, “I’m going to buy a car tomorrow.” Because he had been helping a friend shop for a car, she assumed he was joking. Their discussion lasted less than five minutes, and she said they had never talked about buying another vehicle. The following morning, he said he was helping his friend look at a car.

Hours later, he told her he had purchased one himself. They already owned his truck and her SUV, and neither vehicle was being sold. The couple had recently sold an unused extra vehicle to reduce their line of credit balance. According to the woman, her husband justified the purchase by saying a smaller car would make errands and children's activities easier.

She understood that his truck was awkward to park but objected to being excluded from the decision. They had previously agreed to discuss purchases exceeding a couple hundred dollars. After years of financial strain, the couple had recovered some investment money. She believed they planned to prioritize debt repayment, renovations and a family vacation, having rejected moving because of the additional costs.

“I cried for an hour and told him I felt betrayed,” she wrote. Her husband maintained that they had discussed the purchase and could afford it. “To me, affordability doesn’t resolve being excluded from the decision,” the woman explained. She suggested couples counseling, which surprised him. The poster clarified that they paid their credit card balance in full each month and used it for rewards. Their line of credit still had a substantial balance, which she thought they were prioritizing paying down.

One commenter differentiated shared purchasing decisions from ordinary shopping disagreements. “NOR - Big financial decisions like that should not be a single person's decision,” the commenter wrote. They compared it with their own household's grocery arguments. “I mean, my wife freaks out on me when I buy stuff that's not on the grocery list, so.....what do I know.”

Husband buys third car without wife’s consent. r/AmIOverreacting

A UK commenter offered a different reason someone might choose credit over debit. “Not sure what it’s like in USA, but here in the UK,” the commenter wrote, before describing consumer protections. “[...] it’s generally recommended to make purchases over £100 on credit card not debit card because it gives you extra protections.”

A reply questioned both the purchase and the claimed discussion. “Nor,” a commenter replied. “If he used the line of credit and credit cards, he could not afford it.” They suggested selling the car and rejected treating his bedtime remark as agreement. “And no I wouldn’t consider his bedtime comment a discussion. Screaming or yelling is never ok though,” the commenter added.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the woman's account as shared on r/AmIOverreacting, supplemented by information from the UK's Financial Ombudsman Service. Her identity, her husband's identity, and the commenters' identities have not been confirmed.