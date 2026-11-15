TikTok creator Katie Kelly (@bykatiekelly) shared a dating story involving an intoxicated athlete and her father’s car. The video drew 24,200 likes and 475 comments, at the time of publication. Kelly said she had a longtime crush on the man before he finally asked her out. However, the evening ended with vomit covering Kelly and both the inside and outside of the car.

Kelly explained that both her car and her date's cars sat in repair shops that evening. She decided to borrow her father’s car and drive them to the bars. She described her father as extremely organized and particular about keeping his vehicle clean. He eventually agreed, after warning her not to damage his prized car.

Kelly said she stayed sober because she planned to drive them home. Her date, meanwhile, kept ordering Hennessy shots throughout the night. She said he ignored her, spoke to other people and even made her pay for some drinks. The evening began feeling less like a date and more like babysitting.

The situation worsened when a bar refused to let him inside. Kelly said he yelled at service workers and struggled to walk. She eventually helped him into the car and started driving home. Around 3:30 a.m., he told her he felt sick and rolled down the window.

Kelly said she warned him to ask before throwing up. He insisted he could hold his liquor and would not get sick. However, he soon began vomiting out the window while they traveled along the highway. The wind then blew the vomit back inside, covering Kelly and the car.

She said the entire incident happened within roughly 10 seconds. Vomit covered her hair, clothes, dashboard and the vehicle’s exterior. Kelly eventually dropped him at home and returned her father’s car. It was around 3:30 a.m., and her father needed the vehicle for church at 8 a.m.

Kelly said she spent hours at a drive-in car wash vacuuming and scrubbing the interiors. She also tried to remove the smell before returning home around 6 a.m. Her father had already started getting ready for church. Kelly said she could barely explain what happened.

TikTok commenters react to the disastrous date

Viewers questioned the date’s behavior and Kelly’s decision to clean the car herself. One commenter wrote, “He should have paid for it to be cleaned 😤” Another added, “Heeeeeell nah I would’ve left that man on the side of the highway.”

Some viewers questioned whether the story represented the man’s most embarrassing moment. One person wrote, “are we actually sure this is his most embarrassing story bc i’m willing to bet it’s prob not 💀” Another commenter shared a similar experience, writing, “Girl my ex did this in the WINTER while I was PREGNANT and had to clean up half frozen vomit while he was at home sound asleep.”

One more viewer questioned why Kelly drove instead of booking a ride. “Nope, he would have never made it into my car. Uber all the way,” they wrote. Others also questioned the logistics of her cleanup, with one asking, “There are car detailing places open at 4am???”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events Kelly described in her TikTok video. The details above reflect Kelly’s account as shared on TikTok.