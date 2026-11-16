TikToker Sparks Debate After Calling ‘You Make Me Want to Be a Better Man’ a Red Flag

A TikTok posted by creator @sarahplowmancoach on November 14, 2026, shows her describing a former green flag as an ick. She says that family members praising a woman for changing their son would now make her run.

The video had received more than 265,700 views and 22,700 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker says she paused making dinner to share a story from another TikToker. That story involved a relationship the woman described as horrible. She says she spoke up because “the same thing has happened to me before where I thought it was a green flag.” The creator says she has since healed and that the same situation would now give her the ick if it happened to her with a man.

She recounts that the woman was in the honeymoon phase of her relationship and visiting her boyfriend's family. The family took her aside and said, “We think you’re the one. He’s different with you. He’s so much happier than he used to be. You really helped him turn his life around.” The woman teared up and thought, “This is like a fairy tale. My love does heal people.”

@sarahplowmancoach says viewers are drawn to that kind of praise, adding, “We’re obsessed with that kind of validation.” Hearing it now as a healed woman, she says she would ask, “What do [you] mean he wasn’t happy before he met me?”

She would also ask whether he had meaning in his life before meeting her. The TikToker calls the idea of fixing someone “a false sense of power that we have.” The fairy tale appeals to people, she says, because it suggests love can change a person.

The TikToker says she now wants a different standard. “I want the healed version of that man,” she said. She wants a man who has his life together. “He’s happy, he’s healed, he’s whole,” she said. “And I am, too.” Together, she says, the two of them could enjoy each other's company and have fun. She added, “I will, like, run for the [h]ills. That will give me the biggest ick.”

One commenter questioned a familiar line about self-improvement in romantic relationships. “‘You make me want to be a better man’ is a [...] for me now,” they wrote, “cause what do you mean, why aren’t you already a good man??”

Another reply described a different experience with a relationship. “This was weird to me until i [sic] met someone who made ME want to be a better person,” they wrote, adding that everyone is always changing and growing. "Wanting to be better is normal, and meeting someone who makes you want to be better is normal too.”

A separate reply addressed what to do when a partner's relatives credit someone for a turnaround. “I’M TELLING Y’ALL, if a man’s family says to you ‘he’s changed so much since he’s met you’ RUN,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the creator’s account, including her retelling of another TikToker’s story, as shared on TikTok. The identities of the people described and the commenters have not been confirmed.