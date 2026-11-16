A man took to Reddit to share how upset and heartbroken he felt because none of his friends or colleagues seemed to want to spend time with him. He said he had a wonderful girlfriend, but after introducing her to his friends, he noticed that they invited her to hang out without including him. The post, shared on r/BoyDinnerDiaries, drew 477 comments at the time of publication.

The man began the post by writing that he loved his girlfriend and that she was just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. He added that this was one of the main reasons everyone gravitated toward her. His girlfriend's friends constantly called her and invited her to hang out, and he was glad she had such a strong support system that cherished her as much as he did.

“But I wish I could have just a crumb of that from my own friends. I feel like no one besides my girlfriend and family wants to spend time with me,” he wrote. He added that it hurt to see his own friends make plans with her without him. “To be fair, this is probably because most of these friends are girls and/or people in the LGBT community, so it’s easier to spend time with her since she’s a part of that community. I’m a cis straight man, so I understand, but it still stings.”

The man wrote that although his girlfriend included him in those plans, it still hurt knowing he hadn't been considered in the first place. He recalled an incident that particularly upset him: He had driven an hour to meet an old college friend, but she overslept and hadn't responded to his messages. Three hours had passed since the time they had agreed to meet.

He concluded the post by writing, “I just wish I was more than just a background character to my own friends.”

One commenter shared her own experience, writing that her husband had built friendships during every stage of his life. She described him as extremely charismatic and likable and said she loved that about him.



The commenter added that they worked together and that she was very insecure, as she would only be part of the plans because the friends knew that he wouldn’t join without her. “I joke that in the divorce, I’d get the house, because he would get work, the friends, the kids, and my family. I just tell myself if he’s that lovable and he’s chosen me, I must be special. I tell myself that, A LOT, because maybe one day I’ll say it so much I believe it.”



Another commenter wrote, “Making friendships as a man is hard. Everyone wants a village, but rarely ppl put in the effort to build community. I felt the same way about my brother. But I learned to admire his ability to make friends and influence people. I don’t think it’s a personality thing; it’s a skill thing.” A third commenter wrote, “I think your friends are probably just not really your friends bud and probably don’t care so much for you individually as you do for them. Go find some new bros.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared by u/brandonbsh on r/BoyDinnerDiaries.