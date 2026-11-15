A Reddit user has sparked a discussion about long commutes and whether they justify keeping a job. The worker asked whether driving 30 to 45 minutes each way makes sense. The question appeared in r/jobs and received 285 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments. Workers shared their experiences with long drives, better salaries, and the time they lose every day.

Some people said higher pay makes the journey worthwhile. Others argued that fuel, vehicle maintenance, and hours behind the wheel take too much away. Several also discussed how traffic, weather, and family responsibilities influence their decisions. Their discussion showed that the value of a long commute depends on more than a salary alone.

Some workers say better pay makes the commute worthwhile

One worker said they drive an hour each way while raising a child alone. He said the county job pays well for the area and that he listens to audiobooks during the drive. The drive also gives them time to leave work frustrations behind before reaching home. “My kids never see that because it’s outta my head by the time I get home,” he explained.

Another worker said they drove an hour each way for a year or two. However, the experience left them exhausted, and they wouldn’t return to that routine. “It was very draining and I’d never go back to it,” they wrote. They also pointed out how easily people accept constant tiredness as part of everyday life.

For other workers, the salary makes all the difference. One worker said their hour-long drive came with double the pay available from nearby employers. They also travel to work only three or four times each week. Another person said they would consider the arrangement for a salary around $150,000.

Others say the hidden costs outweigh the salary

Several workers argued that people should calculate the value of their time before accepting a long commute. One commenter compared a $125,000 salary across a standard 40-hour week. They then included six additional weekly hours spent commuting. Their calculation reduced the effective hourly rate from $60.096 to $52.267.

Others pointed to expenses beyond fuel. One worker said additional driving increases vehicle wear and tear, which can eat into higher earnings. Another explained that audiobooks helped make an hour-long journey more bearable. Someone else suggested podcasts as a way to make the drive less tedious.

Weather can also turn a manageable commute into a miserable experience. One worker said an hour-long drive sometimes stretches beyond two hours during winter. They described leaving home in clear weather and encountering several inches of snow later. Others cited heavy traffic and difficult road conditions as reasons long commutes could become stressful.

Not everyone, however, considered a long commute a dealbreaker. One homeowner said their five-acre property offers peace and distance from noisy neighbors. They acknowledged that closer jobs might exist but would pay less. For them, the quieter surroundings made the longer journey worthwhile.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the personal experiences Reddit users described in the thread. The comments reflect individual opinions and commuting experiences.