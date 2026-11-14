A TikTok creator’s account of her husband’s alleged lies drew strong reactions from viewers. Taylor, who posts as @taylorneedswhiskey, shared the story in a video titled “Marrying a pathological liar.” The video had received 581,600 views, 48,900 likes, and 493 comments, according to the supplied screenshot. Taylor said she was divorcing her husband and planned to share more stories about their marriage.

Taylor said they met on Tinder in 2018, when she was 19. Her boyfriend told her he grew up in Florida, but she later learned he grew up in New Jersey. He also claimed he was 20, nearly 21. Taylor found his military identification card and discovered he was 19.

Taylor says her boyfriend invented a family emergency

Taylor said her boyfriend planned to join her family’s beach trip. On Friday night, he texted that his mother and sister had been in a serious car accident. He said he needed to travel to New Jersey. Around 1 a.m., Taylor checked his Snapchat location and saw him walking on a beach.

She said she later learned that he had bought flowers and met his ex-fiancée. The next day, he invited Taylor to New Jersey to meet his family. She questioned the accident story, but he stuck to it. He even had his mother confirm it during a FaceTime call. His younger sister eventually told Taylor that no accident happened.

Taylor said the family had made the younger sister wear a wrist brace to support the story. Her boyfriend’s mother then confronted Taylor and insisted her daughter had lied. Years later, Taylor asked her husband about the accident again. He admitted that the story was false, she said.

Taylor says she found messages from his ex-fiancée

During the drive home, her boyfriend received calls from a contact saved as Ryan. He told Taylor that Ryan was a friend, but she checked his phone. She said the messages revealed Ryan was his ex-fiancée. The two exchanged messages saying they loved and missed each other.

Taylor said her boyfriend asked for his phone during a stop at a Sheetz in Virginia. She said he went inside and deleted the messages. When he returned, Taylor found the conversation was missing. She considered calling her parents for a ride, but got back into the car.

Taylor said she continued the relationship and eventually married him. She acknowledged that decision in the video and said she had learned from the experience. She was now going through a divorce and planned to share more stories. She asked viewers whether they wanted another installment.

TikTok commenters question why she stayed

Viewers focused on Taylor’s decision to marry him. One commenter asked, “Why did you marry him??” Another wrote, “why was the mom helping him” A third asked, “He had an ex fiancé at 19?!” One viewer added, “You married him after all that. Insane.”

Other commenters reacted to the number of lies Taylor described. One person wrote, “That’s crazy!! How do people just lie like this??” Another joked, “Your first red flag should have been he was in the military 🤣🤦🏼‍♀️” Several viewers questioned the family’s reported involvement. Others focused on Taylor’s decision to stay.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in Taylor’s video. The details above reflect Taylor’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the other people involved remain unconfirmed. Taylor did not provide independent documentation for the incidents in the video.