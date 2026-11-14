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Man Says His Girlfriend’s Anxiety Is Taking a Toll on Their Relationship — Reddit Has Some Harsh Advice

2:13 AM CST on November 14, 2026

Reddit relationship post in which a man questions his future with his girlfriend over recurring conflicts involving her anxiety.

A Reddit user’s relationship dilemma sparks a debate about anxiety, compatibility and whether love is enough to keep a couple together. (Photo Credit: Unsplash)

A Reddit post about a man reconsidering his relationship after his girlfriend’s birthday sparked debate in r/BoyDinnerDiaries. The 30-year-old poster said he loved his 26-year-old girlfriend but no longer pictured a future together. He linked his doubts to conflicts around her anxiety and need for reassurance. Commenters offered blunt advice, with many urging him to leave.

The Redditor, who posted as Shaded-Haze, said the couple would celebrate their first anniversary in 20 days. He described his girlfriend as loving, intelligent and hardworking. For her birthday, he arranged dinner with his family and bought a present she wanted. A banking issue forced him to reschedule their weekend getaway.

He said birthdays mattered greatly to his girlfriend, who had made his own birthday feel special. On her birthday, he sent a sincere morning message but forgot her doctor’s appointment. She later texted that she felt ignored and had cried all morning. He said work distracted him, and the disagreement continued throughout the day.

The poster said he apologized and tried to listen, but his girlfriend remained upset. Later, he and her friends visited her with a small cake and gifts before her university classes. Around 11 p.m., she called and said she had cried all day. He said she felt disappointed because he had not met her birthday expectations.

He said she began crying during their call and described the episode as an anxiety attack. According to his post, she took medication and calmed down around 5 a.m. He said similar episodes followed disagreements, leaving him unsure how to meet her expectations. He is worried that living together or raising children could make those conflicts harder.

Reddit commenters urge the couple to reconsider their relationship

Several commenters sided with the poster and encouraged him to end the relationship. “Break up with her. She sounds completely insufferable,” one user wrote. Another urged him to act “for your sanity.” A third commenter argued that there was no point if she wasn’t working on herself.

One commenter questioned counseling so early. “You’re young. everyone suggesting couples therapy for a relationship less than a year long are crazy,” the user wrote. The commenter said he seemed “already halfway out the door.” Another user offered a gentler view, writing, “We all have coping mechanisms! They are not necessarily evil or bad.”

Other commenters stressed that anxiety did not automatically make the girlfriend a bad partner. One user described a partner who worked hard to manage anxiety and depression. “She can’t help having anxiety, she can work on how she handles it,” the commenter wrote. Another Redditor cautioned that outsiders could not know whether she struggled despite trying.

The poster later said his girlfriend knew about her anxious attachment and tried to work on it. He acknowledged that he could improve his communication and attention. Still, he questioned whether their differences would become harder to manage. 

The Daily Dot could not independently verify these details. The details reflect the poster’s Reddit account.

Vanshika

Vanshika is an entertainment and internet culture writer with over four years of experience covering Hollywood, and K-pop and internet trends. She enjoys unpacking the stories behind celebrity culture and reviewing the next screen obsession. Off the clock, she’s either buried in a book or convincing her dog they’re the main character.

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