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‘They Didn’t Know I Was His Daughter’: Woman Recalls Why Her Dad Was Called to the Principal’s Office After a Teacher Spotted Them Together

3:21 PM CST on November 13, 2026

TikToker Said her Dad Got in Trouble with the School Staff After a Teacher Saw Them Out Together and Didn't Know They Were Related

TikToker Said her Dad Got in Trouble with the School Staff After a Teacher Saw Them Out Together and Didn’t Know They Were Related

|https://www.tiktok.com/@miabkuykendall/video/7699181744796355870?q=%40miabkuykendall%20age%20gap&t=1794587502622

A TikTok video posted by @destineewrayy has garnered 16.8 million views and nearly 2,200 comments after she shared how her father nearly got in trouble with school staff when a teacher spotted them together one evening. Destinee explained that her father is white, while her mother is of African descent, meaning she doesn't look like him. Her father also worked at her school, but not all the teachers knew she was his daughter, which led to a misunderstanding when they were seen together.

Destinee began the video by explaining the obvious difference in their appearances. "It's clear that I'm not white, but my dad's white. So, he's gotten into a lot of trouble for having a Black daughter," she said.

She went on to explain that her father worked at her school as a custodian, commonly referred to as a janitor, although not all the teachers knew about their family connection.

One evening, Destinee and her father decided to take a casual walk to a convenience store. The store happened to be in the same plaza where a group of teachers from her school were attending a staff dinner.

TikTok Viewers React to the Teacher's Misunderstanding About the Pair

Destinee said that by the time she and her father left the convenience store, the staff dinner had ended and the teachers were leaving. As the two continued walking home, a car slowed down beside them, seemingly so its occupants could get a closer look.

When the car passed, Destinee locked eyes with the driver and realized it was one of her teachers. She noticed the shock on the teacher's face, almost as if he had caught them doing something they shouldn't have been doing. Her father, however, brushed off the encounter, and they didn't think much more about it.

Destinee said she suspected the teacher might have been concerned after seeing the school's custodian out late at night with a student, especially since he didn't know they were related.

The following day, her father was called to the principal's office. According to Destinee, the principal explained that the teacher who had seen them was concerned because he had spotted her walking with a man late at night.

Her father immediately realized which teacher the principal was referring to. Once he explained that Destinee was his daughter, the misunderstanding was cleared up, and the two men laughed about it.

Destinee added that because her father is white and she is Black, situations like this have become a common occurrence for him.

Reacting to the video, many commenters applauded the teacher for caring about her safety. Others from similar family dynamics said they have shared a similar experience. One commenter said the teacher should've stopped them that night if he was so concerned. They wrote, "If the teacher thought something was off, why didn't he intervene?"

Another commenter said that her dad is also white and she has experienced similar reactions from people. She wrote, "My dad is also white and whenever I am alone with him people stare so badly, they even ask if we are married!"

A separate commenter confirmed that people give her and the dad the strangest looks. She wrote, "My dad and I used to have those type of situations because I'm really light and naturally blonde and my dad is black. Used to get the weirdest looks."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared by TikTok creator @destineewrayy, which are based solely on her account of the incident in the video.

Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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