Woman Says Husband Cheated With Employee During Pregnancy

A TikTok video posted by @emilyphair14 has received over 850,000 views and 2,805 comments after detailing the heartbreaking experience of a woman whose husband allegedly cheated on her, filed for divorce and allowed another woman to move into their home while she was pregnant.

The most upsetting part, Emily explained, was that the woman her husband allegedly cheated with was one of his young employees. Emily said she had always been suspicious of the employee, but her husband repeatedly denied having any intimate involvement with her.

Emily began the video by explaining that she decided to share her story on TikTok after another video about the situation went viral on Facebook. She hoped that speaking about her experience could help other women going through similar circumstances.

She explained that, in September 2023, she noticed a new employee had been added to her husband's work schedule. Emily admitted that her husband had a history of being dishonest about other women and often crossed boundaries. So, she questioned him about the new, young employee. He assured her that their relationship was strictly professional, as he was her boss.

However, Emily's intuition told her there was more to their relationship, and his behavior only fueled her suspicions. She said he began deleting text messages, hiding his phone and staying away from home for most of the day, sometimes until 7 p.m. She also noticed that he became increasingly agitated around her and would get angry whenever she asked about the young employee.

Needless to say, the emotional strain began taking a toll on her pregnancy. Emily said she lost her appetite, which caused her to lose weight, and often didn't even have the energy to shower. Additionally, she described being kept on an emotional roller coaster as her husband switched between being cold and mean and becoming tearful and remorseful.

Emily Says Her Husband Filed for Divorce After She Discovered His Alleged Affair

Emily said the final straw came one day in October when she went outside to spend time with her husband while he was working in the yard. However, he completely ignored her. She said he gave her the silent treatment and wouldn't even look at her.

Emily was also feeling sick because of her pregnancy, so she decided that night to stay with her mother.

She explained that she packed her belongings and told her husband she would stay with her mother until she felt better before returning home. However, he responded by saying that he needed space and didn't want her to come back.

After several conversations about his decision, Emily eventually texted him that she wanted a divorce. He made no attempt to change her mind.

The couple later agreed to meet in person to discuss the situation. During their conversation, her husband told her that he no longer wanted to be married and insisted that his decision had nothing to do with another woman. However, Emily soon discovered pictures showing that he had been going on dates and vacation trips with the same young employee.

He filed for divorce in November and would periodically check in to ask how their unborn child was doing. Emily said she eventually got concrete proof of the relationship when she returned to their house to collect the remaining belongings she needed for the baby.

When she walked inside, she discovered that the other woman's belongings had already replaced hers. Her things were in the bathroom, kitchen and bedroom.

When Emily eventually gave birth, she said her husband didn't even thank her for carrying their child. Instead, he got straight down to business and focused on their divorce.

Reactions to the video came from commenters who empathized with Emily's situation, and some who couldn't believe the things her husband did during her pregnancy. One commenter wrote, "Him discussing divorce when you just had a baby is CRAZY. Also her holding your newborn baby is CRAZY. I am so sorry sis."

Another commenter wrote, "Cheating while pregnant is the ultimate betrayal. I can not imagine. You are BEAUTIFUL and deserve so much better."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Emily's account shared on TikTok under the handle @emilyphair14.