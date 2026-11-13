TikTok Creator Asks For Family Secrets That Came Out After Funerals. The Internet Delivered

TikTok users shared alleged family secrets in response to a question from a creator. @marisaalsharif is a TikTok creator with 33,600 followers. Many of her videos have surpassed the 1 million-view mark, and she frequently posts content inviting viewers to share their stories in the comments.

On August 22, the creator posted a video with the text, "I'm bored, tell me about a big family secret that only came out after someone's funeral. I don't mean 'my grandpa had an affair'. I mean something that completely rewrote your family story."

Marisa regularly posts videos beginning with the statement, "I'm bored," inviting viewers to share chilling stories and deep secrets. At the time of publication, the video had received 128,100 likes and 5,896 comments, many of which featured unusual family stories.

The responses ranged from claims of murder to bizarre family anecdotes. "Grandma said there was a man buried in the garden that my grandfather murdered years ago," one user wrote. "She said it in her deathbed, and the man still has a missing person file."

Another user described how their uncle allegedly rescued a CIA agent during a confrontation at someone's home. "My uncle was involved with the mob. He had some beef with someone (don’t remember why), so when he went to the house to 'confront' the person, he found a guy tied up to a chair," the user wrote.

The commenter added that the uncle discovered the man was a CIA agent after freeing him. Other users shared more lighthearted family anecdotes. One user recalled how her grandmother asked her to call a priest so she could confess. "She had a heart issue and was in the hospital and thought she was dying, so she called me over and told me I had to find her a priest immediately so she could confess," the user wrote. "So I found one and she asked that I stay for her confession. She proceeded to tell him she’d had a vibrator. Miss you, Nanny."

It is unclear whether the stories were true. One user urged commenters not to share family secrets on a public platform. Other users also used the opportunity to share elaborate jokes.

"I thought my family had fled Romania because of communism," one user wrote as they laid the foundation of the story. "Actually, no, it's because we were mistreated by the population over superstitions that we were a so-called 'vampire family' (we came from a very rural region). The first time I heard of this from my grandpa at his 214th birthday." The comment was also the second-most-liked response in the thread.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the family stories shared by commenters on @marisaalsharif's TikTok video.