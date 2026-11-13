TikToker Shares Shocking Childhood Story About Catching Her Pastor Cheating on His Wife

A TikTok posted by creator @828deev on November 10, 2026, shows her recounting a childhood incident involving her pastor. She says she caught the pastor cheating on his wife.

The video has been viewed over 158,000 times and has gathered over 15,900 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker recalls being eight years old during a Bible class for young children at her church. She captioned the video, “Storytime about the time I caught my pastor cheating on his wife.” She was there with a friend from church. Another pastor sent the girls to fetch candies for a group activity in which children earned candy for saying a prayer. The candies were stored in a fridge in the auditorium’s stage room.

While collecting the candy, the girls heard a loud sound from the piano. Both were scared but went to look anyway. She recalls, “You won’t believe what [...] happened.” She saw the pastor sitting on the piano bench with a woman in a compromising position. The girls grabbed the candy and ran. The TikToker said, “We book it out of the room and then like we close the door hella hard.”

Through a window in the door, she watched the pastor pull up his pants in a hurry. She said, “He doesn’t know that we’re the ones that caught him [...] cheating on his wife.” The girls returned to class, where a youth pastor asked whether they were okay. They answered that they were fine, and the class started as usual. The girls acted as though nothing had happened.

The creator added, “Mind you we’re eight years old, this pastor is like 50 [...] years old.” She guessed that the woman was a regular churchgoer in her 20s.

The two girls then came up with “the most insane [...] plan ever.” She ended the video by saying she is running out of time and will tell the viewers the rest of her story in part two.

One commenter raised a question about rules for people employed by faith organizations. “I thought that if you work at a church you can’t marry or date someone please tell me if I’m wrong,” they wrote, “but also please don’t b [sic] mean.”

Another reply described a similar situation from the writer’s own congregation. “This reminds me of the time where the pastor at my old church had an affair with one of the sisters,” they wrote. “The thing that’s even crazier is he passed away 6 yrs later.”

A separate reader offered sympathy to the creator alongside a message about faith. “I am sorry you went through this I hope(sic) that you know that God Loves you (sic) and He is perfect,” they wrote. “Unfortunately there are some people who don’t understand how to really serve in the ministry and have no fear of the Lord.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect @828deev’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the people involved and the commenters have not been confirmed.