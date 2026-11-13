A Reddit user shared a long post about feeling hurt after not receiving an invitation to their best friend's wedding, despite contributing financially to the bachelorette trip and actively traveling to visit the venue and attend makeup testing. The user is now in a dilemma, wanting to step back from the wedding preparations after not being invited. The post, shared on r/AmIOverreacting on November 13, had drawn 114 comments at the time of publication.

The Reddit user began the post by recalling a fight with their best friend of nine years. They got into an argument, after which the two friends stopped speaking for about 10 months. It was during this break that the user's best friend got engaged. The user reconnected with her a couple of months ago, and things have been fine since then.



The user wrote that since reconnecting, they had been planning parts of her wedding together. She even invited the user on a trip to the wedding venue a month before the wedding. “We’ll have to fly out for it to do makeup testing and check out the venue. I’m also going on her bachelorette trip and helping contribute financially toward it.”

What left the user speechless was a call from the best friend, who said that the wedding was going to be a family-only event. This meant that the user was not invited. “I completely understand that it’s her wedding and ultimately her decision who she invites.” The user admitted that they were not trying to make her feel obligated to send an invitation. “However, I can’t help feeling hurt and honestly a little mad about not coming.”

The user was upset that, despite helping with wedding planning, traveling to the venue, attending the bachelorette trip and contributing financially, the best friend had not considered them close enough to invite to the family-only wedding. “Part of me feels like I should tell her that, given the circumstances, I’d rather step back from helping with the wedding and planning activities altogether.”

The user admitted that they no longer wanted to play an active role in the wedding. However, they were confused and wondered whether this was an overreaction, considering that they had a 10-month falling-out and had only recently reconnected.



One user wrote, “So she wants ALL the things related to the wedding that OTHER PEOPLE PAY FOR, but doesn't want to pay for the actual wedding? NOR. She sounds terrible.” A second user wrote, “She shouldn't expect or let you do all that - especially pay - if you're not invited.” A third user advised, “Finding out whether the other bachelorette guests are invited to the wedding will tell you immediately if it's truly family only or if you're being singled out, and either way, stepping back from planning and paying is completely justified.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared by u/NoExercise8994 on r/AmIOverreacting.