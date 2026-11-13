Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Culture

Woman Says Best Friend Expected Her to Pay for Bachelorette Trip but Didn’t Invite Her to Family-Only Wedding

4:15 AM CST on November 13, 2026

Woman travels for best friend's wedding makeup trial, only to discover she's not invited.

Woman travels for best friend’s wedding makeup trial, only to discover she’s not invited.

|Images via Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

A Reddit user shared a long post about feeling hurt after not receiving an invitation to their best friend's wedding, despite contributing financially to the bachelorette trip and actively traveling to visit the venue and attend makeup testing. The user is now in a dilemma, wanting to step back from the wedding preparations after not being invited. The post, shared on r/AmIOverreacting on November 13, had drawn 114 comments at the time of publication.

The Reddit user began the post by recalling a fight with their best friend of nine years. They got into an argument, after which the two friends stopped speaking for about 10 months. It was during this break that the user's best friend got engaged. The user reconnected with her a couple of months ago, and things have been fine since then.

The user wrote that since reconnecting, they had been planning parts of her wedding together. She even invited the user on a trip to the wedding venue a month before the wedding. “We’ll have to fly out for it to do makeup testing and check out the venue. I’m also going on her bachelorette trip and helping contribute financially toward it.”

What left the user speechless was a call from the best friend, who said that the wedding was going to be a family-only event. This meant that the user was not invited. “I completely understand that it’s her wedding and ultimately her decision who she invites.” The user admitted that they were not trying to make her feel obligated to send an invitation. “However, I can’t help feeling hurt and honestly a little mad about not coming.”

The user was upset that, despite helping with wedding planning, traveling to the venue, attending the bachelorette trip and contributing financially, the best friend had not considered them close enough to invite to the family-only wedding. “Part of me feels like I should tell her that, given the circumstances, I’d rather step back from helping with the wedding and planning activities altogether.”

The user admitted that they no longer wanted to play an active role in the wedding. However, they were confused and wondered whether this was an overreaction, considering that they had a 10-month falling-out and had only recently reconnected.

One user wrote, “So she wants ALL the things related to the wedding that OTHER PEOPLE PAY FOR, but doesn't want to pay for the actual wedding? NOR. She sounds terrible.” A second user wrote, “She shouldn't expect or let you do all that - especially pay - if you're not invited.” A third user advised, “Finding out whether the other bachelorette guests are invited to the wedding will tell you immediately if it's truly family only or if you're being singled out, and either way, stepping back from planning and paying is completely justified.” 

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared by u/NoExercise8994 on r/AmIOverreacting.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Employee Says Company Offered Them a $22,000 Raise to Turn Down a Promotion. The Internet Has Advice

November 13, 2026
Culture

Employee’s $22,000 Raise Comes With One Major Career Sacrifice

November 13, 2026
Culture

Poster Says Adult Friendships Feel Superficial Despite Having People Around: ‘It Feels So Lonely’

November 13, 2026
Trending

TikTok Creator Asks For Family Secrets That Came Out After Funerals. The Internet Delivered

November 13, 2026
Trending

TikToker Shares How She Got Revenge on Her Best Friend for Dating Her Crush: ‘I Fabricated Screenshots’

November 13, 2026
Culture

Woman Says Hinge Date Left Her Alone at a Bar to Talk to His Ex: ‘I’m Retiring From the Dating Scene’

November 13, 2026