“I’ve Never Met A Girl Like You”: Woman Asks If Men Actually Mean What They Say On Dates. The Internet Has Opinions

A Reddit user's question on r/dating_advice has sparked debate over whether men mean what they say when dating. u/No_Figure1662 posted a question titled "Do men say identical things to every woman they date?" The post was shared on November 13, with the user offering a lengthy explanation of why she questioned whether the clichéd lines men use actually come from the heart.

Within just 13 hours of being posted, the post had garnered 687 comments and more than 397 upvotes. The user explained that most of the men she had dated tended to use similar lines on the first and second dates. These included “You’re the type of woman I’d want to settle down with” and "I’ve never met a girl like you before.”

The user went on to reveal that the men, despite being from "different ages, careers, ethnicities and areas," always said these things. "I’d like to know, are these things you genuinely mean when you say them (if you have), or are they just fairly standard things you say when you’re interested in a woman?" the Reddit user asked in her question. "Do you actually see these women as potential wives, or is it more about making someone feel special in the moment? Do you think saying things like this on date 1 is a bit much?"

Commenters were divided, with some believing these were superficial comments that men used to pursue women. Others stated that people often said such things in the heat of the moment without thinking much about them.

"Some men do this. The ones that do this as early on as you describe, like one or two dates in, are often speaking in these grand clichés and saying what they think you want to hear," one user wrote. The OP replied that it is a "terrible way to get an emotionally intelligent woman to fall for them."

Another commenter wrote, "Dude here: They say those things because they think that’s what you want to hear before you will sleep with them." That said, some men blamed the OP for attracting such men, while others argued that women were the ones using similar phrases.

"Maybe you’re just actually wife material," one user said in a wholesome comment. Another user wrote, "There are a lot of liars and manipulators on the dating market. Do not believe words ever - it takes 3 months of regular interaction in person, (not texting because it’s faceless and meaningless) to get to know each other."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims in the post. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.