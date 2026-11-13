Woman Says Sister-in-Law Asked Her Friends for ‘Dirt’ on Her at Wedding, Sparking Family Conflict

A post shared on r/inlaws on November 13, 2026, describes a sister-in-law asking wedding guests for “dirt” on the bride. The poster, who got married in October 2026, is now asking how to move forward with her sister-in-law.

The post had gathered more than 56 upvotes and 21 comments at the time of publication.

The woman described her wedding day as “The most perfect day, filled with so much love and gratitude for the life that we are building towards.” However, during the reception, her sister-in-law went around questioning her friends. The sister-in-law first asked them for their “favorite memories” of the bride. When that produced few responses, she asked guests for “dirt.”

The Redditor said her sister-in-law questioned multiple people over several hours, and her friends later told her about it. She believes her sister-in-law has been digging for something on her since before the wedding. The sister-in-law reportedly exaggerates her own past partying in front of her, saying, “Yeah, I used to sit around at home getting high all the time, and look at me now.”

According to the Redditor, the sister-in-law makes such remarks at random times, including during Thanksgiving dinner in front of young nieces and nephews. The woman said her parents modeled positive behaviors around substances, so she never needed to be sneaky about anything. In her view, the sister-in-law is convinced she is hiding something.

The woman texted her sister-in-law after her friends told her what had happened. The message was intended to show that the poster had “clocked her behavior.” She wrote that she was not assuming ill intent but was curious about why the question had come up. The sister-in-law was free to bring any questions about the woman's past to her or her brother.

The poster said she and her husband had been dating since college and that he knew all about her past. Her husband also joined the conversation. The sister-in-law initially apologized. She later said she felt “unsafe to be [herself]” and was “walking on eggshells” around the couple. The husband replied that, if being herself meant asking guests for dirt, she should “definitely just try being someone else, lol.”

The Redditor said she was at a loss about how to move forward. One of the sister-in-law's older brothers had more or less cut her off, while the other lived across the country. The mother-in-law gets upset when she perceives her daughter as being ostracized. She previously yelled at the poster and blocked her for months. This followed the husband's suggestion during wedding planning that his sister might not be invited if her behavior continued.

The couple hopes to buy a house and have children. That would mean hosting events such as a baby shower and a housewarming with relatives in attendance. The woman said the sister-in-law would not be invited if the decision were left to her and her husband. According to the Redditor, the sister-in-law feels entitled to access to her nieces and nephews.

The sister-in-law has also said she should receive a key and an open invitation to her other brother's house. The poster asked how to balance compassion for her sister-in-law with “our future family’s well-being.” She understands her mother-in-law's perspective but admitted to “wanting to cut her off entirely.”

One commenter offered a middle ground between cutting ties and maintaining a close relationship. “Balance - keeping it low contact and brief encounters,” they wrote. “Especially at first. If she can control her inhibitions and act appropriately, increase contact in small measures.” The commenter also addressed what should happen if the sister-in-law continued to push boundaries. They added, “If she starts taking you for granted, with kids or other issues, cut back the time spent with her as much as needed.”

Sister-in-law ruins woman’s wedding. r/inlaws

Another reply addressed the level of distance to keep from the relatives in the post. “Keep both of these people at arm’s length (at best),” they wrote. “Neither are positive presences in your life and will be wretched influences on future children.” They also wrote that they were sorry the woman had to deal with the situation.

A separate reader recommended a complete break and firm limits on access to the household. “Cut her off!” they wrote. “Never give her a key to your house and never give her access to your children. There. That settles it.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster and the commenters have not been confirmed.