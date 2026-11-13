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Woman Says Mother-in-Law Keeps Demanding to Babysit Her 2-Month-Old Daughter: ‘I’m Not Going to Give Up My Daughter to Strangers’

6:43 AM CST on November 13, 2026

Woman questions mother-in-law's demands to babysit baby despite their strained 6-year relationship.

Woman questions mother-in-law’s demands to babysit baby despite their strained 6-year relationship.

|Images via kaboompics.com/Pexels | RDNE Stock project/Pexels

A daughter-in-law shared her concerns after her mother-in-law insisted on babysitting her 2-month-old daughter. The woman revealed that she wasn’t comfortable leaving her daughter with her mother-in-law because the latter lived with her boyfriend, and the daughter-in-law was herself a stay-at-home mother. The post, shared on r/inlaws on November 13, drew 31 comments as of publication.

The Reddit user wrote that her mother-in-law had been a constant source of drama since her daughter was born. In fact, she even demanded to babysit her granddaughter. The woman explained that her daughter was 100% breastfed and did not take a bottle. In addition, she herself was a stay-at-home mother; hence, she did not need anyone to babysit the baby.

The Reddit user wrote that her mother-in-law often complained that the woman's mother was the one who looked after the baby when she had to go to a dentist appointment or to the doctor. The woman explained that her mother lived only 10 minutes from them, while her mother-in-law lived 30 minutes away. Not only that, but the mother-in-law also lived in her boyfriend’s house, whom they had met only three times. “It’s to the point where she calls my husband, yelling at him and saying that my family sees my daughter more.”

The woman acknowledged that her family saw the baby more often, and the reason she gave was that she could go hang out with her mother and feel safe and comfortable. The mother-in-law, on the other hand, had not bothered to build a relationship with her for six years until the baby was born. “I’m also not going to give up my daughter to strangers, especially when my baby has colic. The risk of her boyfriend getting frustrated and possibly shaking her because she cries so much.. Like she does not live in reality.”

Writing further about her mother-in-law, the woman called her a terrible mother. She revealed that her mother-in-law would leave her kids at her mother's house for the entire summer. She would send them alone on a plane, and once she did, she did not even ask about them for three months, as she was busy partying the entire summer. The woman claimed that her mother-in-law did not even work then and did this every year until her husband turned 18, when she kicked him out right after graduation so she could go live with her ex-boyfriend. 

The woman concluded the video by writing, “She was a teacher, so she had every summer off. She just didn’t want to take care of her kids, and she expects me to hand over pride and joy so she can play house?” One user wrote, “Your husband should put her in her place, to be truthful, I don't get why y'all are still in contact with her.” Another wrote, “Just ignore her. I wouldn’t want to be around her at all, let husband deal with her nonsense.”

A third user wrote, “Go low contact and have supervised visits at your home when you plan it. You don’t have to tell her it’s supervised. It’s probably nice for her to be invited. You and your partner can stop telling her when other people look after the baby. I doubt your mom is phoning her up and telling her.” 

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared by u/Imaginary_Bit6385 on r/inlaws.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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