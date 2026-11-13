Woman Says Facebook Dating Match Bragged About Other Women After She Declined a Same-Night Date

A post shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries on November 13, 2026, describes a Facebook Dating match's response to a postponed first meeting. The post drew about 1,400 upvotes and 399 comments at the time of publication.

The woman, 22, said she was interested in meeting the man, but wanted to arrange their date around her work schedule. They had only started having a proper conversation that day, asking basic questions and getting to know each other.

He suggested meeting that night to find out whether they connected in person. She understood his desire to establish chemistry before spending too much time messaging and initially had no objection to meeting him.

By the time they discussed plans, however, it was already nighttime, and she had work the following day. She wanted to be rested and enjoy herself before another shift.

“I wasn’t rejecting him,” she wrote. “Nor was I playing hard to get, and I’m not expecting him to wait weeks or months.” Instead, she offered to meet once her next work schedule became available. Her day off would allow her to spend time with him without rushing or worrying about sleep.

She expected to have another day off in about four days. The woman also wanted a date without work obligations the following day, so she could give him her full attention. He responded by saying he was making her a priority and she was not reciprocating. She questioned that expectation, given that their conversation had only started that day.

“Mind you, we JUST started talking today,” the woman wrote. He then brought up other women and dates he already had arranged. He also described himself as a catch, according to the poster. She responded, “You’re only a catch if the fishermen deems [sic] so.” The exchange left her questioning whether her request had been unreasonable.

One commenter recommended ending contact rather than accepting the pressure to meet. “Have some men never had normal human interactions?” the commenter asked. They questioned treating the invitation as something she should feel privileged to accept. “Block him and move on,” they wrote.

Redditor’s Facebook date kept bragging about other women.

A reply described refusing to let other people's deadlines dictate personal decisions. “I’ve started doing this thing where I am immovable,” a commenter wrote. “[...] no one else’s sense of urgency can make me move any faster.” The commenter described experiencing unexpected benefits from that approach. “It’s been really liberating in ways that I didn’t expect.”

Another claimed men like that lived in their own world and said, "It’s too bad they are getting dating advice from the manosphere. Those dudes don’t know how to act around humans."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the woman's account in her r/GirlDinnerDiaries post. Her identity, the man's identity, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.