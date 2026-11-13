Man Questions Whether He’s Wrong for Excluding One Co-Worker From His Wedding: ‘Don’t Invite Her

A user's concern about not inviting a co-worker to his wedding received support from the r/AITAH community, as various users offered advice on how to approach the tricky situation. u/sgaisnsvdis made a post on the subreddit on November 12, titled "WIBTAH for not inviting one specific coworker to my wedding?"

r/AITAH is a community where people ask whether they're the a******* for being in a certain situation or making a particular decision. The user's post had garnered more than 120 upvotes and 180 comments at the time of writing. The 28-year-old male OP (original poster) revealed that he worked in an office with three co-workers and one boss.

He was engaged to his fiancée and wanted to invite his work friends to the wedding. However, the man revealed that although he had a good relationship with everyone, one particular woman at the workplace stood out because of her overly negative and critical attitude.

"For example, a coworker in a different department brought her flowers for her birthday, and she complained that lilies are an awful gift because this person knows that she has cats and that lilies are poisonous to cats and she wholeheartedly believes that the coworker was trying to poison and kill her cats," the user revealed.

The OP also revealed that the co-worker in question believed that every wedding nowadays should have alcohol and that one without it was "tacky." However, the OP did not plan to serve alcohol at his wedding. This prompted him to ask whether he should avoid inviting the co-worker altogether or invite her while telling her that she should not be negative at the event.

Several users were quick to state that the OP was, in fact, NTA (not the a*******). "Don’t invite her," one user reasoned. "You’re already worrying now and will just worry more the day of. Give yourself the peace of mind the day of, but having it be a little awkward now. If she asks why, just let her know that it’s a zero alcohol wedding and you knew she wouldn’t have fun, and you had to keep your guest list tight due to budget reasons."

Another user shared the same opinion, as they added, "t’s your wedding and you choose who you want there. If she’s not going to celebrate you and your partner, then she has no place there." Multiple users were also quick to ask why the OP was even considering calling her, since he's not friends with her.

A third user chimed in, "She is an energy vampire. Definitely do not invite her to the wedding. She will find a way to bring the mood down. Either with her complaining the whole time, or with her drunkenness."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post.