TikToker Says Date Used Her Videos to Seem Compatible

TikTok user @aldo.de.les says a date used details from her videos to make himself seem like they shared the same interests and relationship goals. In a video posted to the platform, she details how the man appeared to have studied her content before they met and eventually revealed that he wanted her help becoming a content creator. At the time of publication, the video had received 2.1 million views and 3,071 comments.

@aldo.de.les, whose name is Les, says the man "watched every single one of my TikToks and basically learned my entire life and all my interests and then used it in conversation to make it seem like we were super compatible."

However, she says his real interest was getting her to help him with his own TikTok page.

Les says she debated posting about the experience because she knew the man would watch her story. However, she ultimately decided to share it because she believed he was going to try to make content out of her.

Les says they initially met on a dating app, but their conversations eventually stopped. She didn't think much of it. The man later started messaging her again, sending seemingly ordinary messages, such as compliments and questions about how her day was going.

They eventually scheduled a breakfast date because Les appreciated his approach. The night before they were supposed to meet, he messaged her to say he had just started fasting. Les thought that was great because she had recently started posting about her own weight-loss journey.

They met at 7 a.m. the following day. Les says she started by asking him what he was looking for in a relationship.

"And immediately he's like, telling me about myself," she says.

At that point, Les hadn't realized what was happening. She still thought the conversation was unfolding organically. But as they started talking about other things, she began to feel uncomfortable.

"I asked him, I say, what are your favorite TV shows? And he says, Grey's Anatomy, which I post about all the time. And then he says every single anime that I've ever talked about on my page. And so that's when I was like, this is kind of weird," she says.

Les also says he kept talking about the anime Chainsaw Man, which she loves. She decided to test whether he actually knew the show by asking who his favorite character was and telling him hers was Brody. Brody isn't a character in the series but is her sister's dog. According to Les, the man didn't catch the reference and agreed with her as if Brody were an actual character.

The conversation then shifted to travel. The man said he had always wanted to visit New York City, where Les had traveled a few weeks before their date.

"This next part is when I knew. And my stomach honestly started hurting because I just felt so uneasy and, like, violated. I don't even know if that's the right word, but he says, my dream is to go to the New York Public Library and just sit there and read. He's like, I've always thought about it, and I feel like it would just change my life. I literally made an entire video talking about how that was my dream and how I got to live it and how I was so happy. And that's when I clocked it," she says.

Les says she understands that social media is public, but hearing her own posts and interests repeated back to her during the date still felt violating. She says the experience made her angry, so she decided to ask him about his thoughts on social media to see if she could get him to reveal why he knew so much about her.

When she asked what he thought of TikTok, he said he was always scrolling through the platform. Asked what kind of content he watched, he said he liked watching content creators because he wanted to become one himself.

Les says she finally confronted him by asking whether he had heard of her username. He admitted that he had seen her videos before, prompting her to ask whether that was why he had been so insistent about going on a date with her.

"He goes, I'm gonna be honest. He's like, I really wanna be a content creator. I'm sick of my job. And I feel like we both have things that the other person wants, and I feel like we can help each other," she recalls him saying.

However, Les says she posts on TikTok for fun and has no plans to become a full-time content creator. She asked what she would get out of the proposed arrangement. His response, she says, made her feel sick to her stomach.

"I literally just posted a video like a day or two ago talking about how, like, the only thing that I want from a relationship is companionship. And he literally says that to me. He's like, oh, well, like, you know, a partner in crime. He's like someone to do life with, which is this actual f--king phrase that I literally said in that video. And I actually felt like I wanted to throw up," she says.

Les says she told the man he was being creepy before leaving and immediately blocking him.

TikToker Says Her Date Seemed to Know Details From Her Entire TikTok Page

"It's called mirroring. Glad you caught it before he got too close to you and did the change up," one user commented.

Many commenters shared pictures of Joe Goldberg, the fictional stalker played by Penn Badgley in the Netflix series You. Others said the experience showed why they were hesitant to share personal details about themselves online.

"Why are people so surprised when this happens. This is why you should never share your entire life on a public platform like this," another user wrote.

"This is powerful confirmation. I just saw a video a woman posted about never sharing about desires in a mate online for this reason! Sorry this happened to you, and thank you for sharing it with us," another commenter said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by TikTok creator @aldo.de.les, which are based on her personal account of the date shared in her video.