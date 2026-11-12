A TikTok video posted by lifestyle creator @ava.mari3 has garnered more than 107,000 views and 222 comments after she shared the frightening experience that led her to call 911 on herself during an episode of severe menstrual cramps. Ava Marie said she was on the phone with her mother when the symptoms began, and she eventually made the emergency call herself.

Ava began by explaining that she experiences severe cramps during her period each month and usually takes medication to help manage the pain. On this occasion, she took the medication without eating a meal beforehand, something she later wondered might have been a mistake.

She said she was standing in front of the mirror doing her lashes when she suddenly noticed that she was becoming pale and sweating profusely. She began feeling as though she might throw up or pass out, so she rushed to the toilet just in case.

By then, Ava had called her mother because she had no idea what was happening. The situation soon became more frightening when both of her arms, from her elbows to her hands, started tingling and eventually contorted. She said she could no longer move them because they were stuck in a claw-like position.

Some commenters suggested possible explanations for the symptoms, although none could determine what had happened based on the video alone.

"That happens to me during panic attacks. It's terrifying," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter suggested that low iron could be a factor, writing, "Can be panic attack, low ferritin/low iron, endometriosis for bad cramps."

Ava Says She Called 911 After Her Arms Became Stuck in a Claw-Like Position

Concerned and panicking, Ava first had her mother call 911 before calling emergency services herself shortly afterward. She also contacted a friend and asked them to come over and help because her arms were still stuck in the claw-like position.

Ava admitted that she genuinely thought she might be having a stroke, seizure or heart attack. She said one of the most embarrassing parts of the experience came when paramedics arrived: She was naked in her bathtub, and they had to cover her with a sheet.

Ava said the incident happened on Monday of that week. A few days later, she was feeling somewhat better, although she woke up with a headache.

She also shared a lighter update, saying a Starbucks barista had given her free coffee and encouraged her to try something different from her usual order. After such a frightening experience, Ava seemed glad to have something positive happen.

Reacting to the video, many commenters shared their own experiences with extreme cramps and panic attacks. Other commenters noticed the difference in the size of her pupils, and warned that it's usually a sign of a stroke.

One commenter wrote, "This literally happened to me. I was having such bad cramps and then I thought I was gonna throw up and then my arms and back started tingling and feeling like they were being scratched, and I had to go to the ER."

Another commenter wrote, "Idk because one of your pupils look bigger than the other and it's a big sign of a stroke or that something is off. I'd get a MRI or go back."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by TikTok creator @ava.mari3, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.