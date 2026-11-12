Man Says He Was Left Infertile After Receiving Chemotherapy Even Though Test Results Showed No Cancer

A post shared to r/BoyDinnerDiaries on Nov. 12, 2026, describes a man who sued a hospital over his cancer treatment. The poster wrote that hospital staff left a second institute’s test results unread for eight weeks while he was undergoing chemotherapy.

The post had drawn 177 upvotes and 19 comments at the time of publication.

The poster wrote that in 2019, when he was 23, he repeatedly experienced high fevers, excessive sweating and vomiting. After the third or fourth episode, his doctor sent him to a hospital. He wrote that hospital staff quickly concluded he had lymphoma. The lumbar puncture results were negative, while the lymph node biopsy was positive. Staff sent the biopsy material to a second institute for confirmation, and chemotherapy began immediately.

Two days into chemotherapy, the second institute sent a report stating that there was no sign of malignant disease. The institute said an infection, probably Epstein-Barr virus, was much more likely. He wrote that hospital staff left the results unread for eight weeks. “For eight [...] weeks I went through intense chemotherapy,” he wrote.

At a subsequent checkup, his doctor told him they had found the report and would stop chemotherapy immediately. “Weirdest day of my life,” he wrote. “I know you’re probably supposed to be happy finding out that you do not have cancer after all, but it just felt surreal.” He wrote that two more pathologists reviewed the biopsy and found no sign of malignancy.

The doctors did not know how the hospital had reached its initial conclusion. The Redditor wrote that he had sued the hospital. He said the process had involved “delay tactics and blatant lies” from the hospital, its insurance company and their lawyers. “I have a good lawyer myself, so I’m kinda confident that I’ll win in the end,” he added. He also wrote that the chemotherapy had left him infertile.

He had the opportunity to freeze his semen, he wrote, so he could theoretically have biological children. “The thought of artificial insemination just creeps me out for some reason,” he wrote. He added that the medications he received increased his risk of developing other cancers. “I know that I was lucky given the circumstances,” he added. “All of that could have been avoided if those incompetent hospital [...] just would have read their [...] emails.”

One commenter cited medical errors as a leading cause of death. “Medical mistakes are a top 5 leading cause of death,” one commenter wrote. “I’m tired of people thinking that Doctors and other medical professionals are some kind of superior intelligence. They don’t care about you, only your money.”

Another commenter discussed physician pay in the United States and how it compares with salaries in other countries. “Doctors in America make more money than nearly anywhere else,” the commenter claimed, because “they’ve artificially limited their numbers for decades.”

“Only a handful of occupations have legally been allowed to do that, and doctors are one of them,” they added. “Realistically American doctors shouldn’t be making much more than the average German one.”

Replies in the thread r/BoyDinnerDiaries

One response offered sympathy and a childhood account of a hospital complication and a long recovery. “I’m so sorry, OP. Wish you good luck with the lawsuit...” one other viewer wrote. “When I was a kid, I went through surgery because I broke my arm.”

“An [sic] hospital infection got into the open wound while surgery [sic], had to go through so many surgeries because my arm never healed,” they added. “Had to have a cast for 6 years in total, 9 surgeries. Only found out that the first hospital was responsible for that after years my arm finally healed.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The poster’s and commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.