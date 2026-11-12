A TikTok creator has sparked discussion after sharing their account of working at Lush, claiming that employees are not allowed to wear gloves. @kaylessoto posted a video on TikTok describing their negative experience working at the cosmetics store.

The video was posted on Nov. 11 and had drawn 64,000 views and 5,966 likes as of publication. The TikTok creator began by revealing that they had contracted scabies from a customer while working at a Lush cosmetics store. Scabies is a contagious skin infestation caused by mites burrowing into the outer layer of the skin. It can cause intense itching and a rash.

The creator said they were concerned about contracting the infestation because their job involved interacting with customers using their hands. When they complained to their manager about having contracted scabies, the manager reportedly refused to believe it was possible for them to catch the condition. However, the creator explained why they believed it had happened.

"I said yes, it is possible. Why? Because we have to do those demonstrations on customers, like if they want to use a bath bomb or whatever," the user said. When the TikTok creator visited a doctor and asked about the skin condition, the doctor reportedly asked where they worked.

Upon learning that they worked at Lush, the doctor reportedly concluded that the creator had contracted scabies and would need to apply an ointment to their entire body for a week to kill the mites. When the creator asked their manager whether they could continue working while wearing gloves, the manager declined and allegedly accused them of lying.

The video prompted several users to comment, with some expressing sympathy for the creator and others sharing their own experiences working at Lush. "I work at a blowout salon and wear gloves to wash hair," one user wrote, sharing their personal account. "U can catch sooooo many things from people. My coworker contracted warts."

Another added, "I had a group interview there when I was 19, and they never picked me. I never shopped there since then." A third chimed in, "As a Lush employee rn, I am always TERRIFIED of something like this happening. I have noticed that since starting my role, my skin has become a bit more sensitive, but it could be due to other things."

Another user who said they had a skin condition criticized the company for allegedly not allowing employees to wear gloves. "I used to work there back in the day; it was the worst. Lmafoo, no commission, forced to go outside and drag ppl in the store. We also definitely not allowed to wear gloves. I also had eczema and they said no," the person commented.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video. The details above are based solely on @kaylessoto's account as shared on TikTok.