A TikTok posted by creator @ibemakn on March 3, 2026, discusses how her family used unconventional punishments rather than traditional forms of discipline. She urged parents to come up with similarly creative punishments for their children.

The video has drawn more than 369,400 views and 119,500 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker recalled an instance when her mother stripped her bedroom of all color as a consequence for something she had done wrong. “My mama took all the color out my room,” she said, noting that she shared a colorful room with her younger sister. While her sister's belongings remained untouched, her own items were replaced with plain, neutral-colored ones. “I had a pink blanket,” she recalled. “She gave me a gray blanket.”

According to the creator, her mother also removed books, clothing and toys from her space. Looking back on the experience as an adult, she reflected on the impact of the punishment. “I thought that was a wicked punishment until I grew up, and I was like, damn, jail would be colorless,” she said.

She shared other examples of unconventional discipline from her upbringing, including folding laundry from a sock bucket and picking up yard debris piece by piece. She also described an assignment given by her father involving a dictionary. Her father instructed her to pick a letter and write out every related adjective and description from the reference book. “I will never forget,” she added, encouraging parents to explore similar punishments.

One commenter described a unique punishment given to their child involving aging. “I told my son ima[sic] take away his birthday not just the party but his birthday,” they wrote, “he wouldn’t get older until his next birthday.”

Another reply detailed a prolonged writing task assigned by a parent. “My mama made me write the dictionary until she was tired of seeing me write,” the parent wrote. “I got all the way to L … I can’t remember what I did, but I never did again.”

Another commenter shared a punishment given to their 8-year-old during a family vacation. “My 8-year-old had to write ‘I will not be disrespectful at school. I will follow directions the first time given’ 250 times,” the commenter wrote. They added that the child completed the task on the final day of spring break while watching cousins enjoy themselves at an Airbnb.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.