A TikTok creator known as @evanalexisoliver explained why she divorced her husband, recalling an incident in which he allegedly ran away from their restaurant table during an earthquake without checking on her.

The video, posted on Oct. 2, 2026, has garnered more than 1.3 million views and 201,900 likes at the time of publication.

The creator recalled being at a restaurant with her husband when an earthquake struck. While other diners helped their partners and took cover under tables or in doorways, she said her husband got up from their table and ran away. “My husband jumped up from the table and ran away,” she said. He hid in a doorway on the other side of the restaurant, “without even giving me a glance back.”

“Without looking at me or asking me if I was okay or checking on me,” she added. She said other diners appeared confused by his actions. “This guy just, like, ditched his partner,” she recalled them seeming to think. “They don’t know I’m his wife.” The server then approached her and asked whether she was OK. “Are you alright here?” he said.

She told the server she was fine. He said he thought the earthquake was over. The creator recalled that he also found the situation strange. “He just, like, left you?” the server asked. She said she confirmed that he had. “It was really, really weird and really embarrassing,” she recalled.

The incident changed how she viewed her marriage. “I don’t need to be protected, whatever,” she said. “But, like, you didn’t consider me at all. There’s an earthquake and you ran, and I was just an afterthought. That’s crazy.”

One commenter shared an account of their partner's reaction to an incident that initially appeared to have gone wrong. “He cracked my back for me…it’s [sic] was so good I was still for a moment,” they wrote. “He immediatly [sic] started getting his [...] to leave. When asked why it was because he thought he killed me. His first instinct was to LEAVE.”

Another viewer described a moment at a wedding when they could not find their purse. “We were at a wedding. I couldn’t find my purse,” the commenter wrote. “He was talking to someone n [sic] I asked him did you see my purse. He said ya, it’s over there." The commenter said their partner then made a remark about them to someone else. “When I walked away I heard him say that should keep her busy.”

Another commenter recalled a major hurricane approaching their home and their partner promising to return after visiting his parents. “There was a major hurricane approaching, he said he had to run to his parents [sic] house really quick,” the viewer wrote. “[...] He said he'd come back for me and our pets.” The commenter said they and their pets were left behind. “He didn’t come back, our house flooded up to the second floor.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the creator and commenters have not been confirmed.