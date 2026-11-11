A woman on TikTok named Ashley, who goes by @defnotwanichko, made a raw and honest video about what she endured with her ex. The two were planning to get married, but after what she described as countless lies and bad behavior, she knew her only option was to break up with him. Her video has received 518,700 views and 538 comments.

It started innocently enough. Ashley's ex told her he was out delivering food for DoorDash. She thought nothing of it because he was trying to make money for their family. Suddenly, however, he started staying out all night. He'd make excuses, saying DoorDash was running a deal or that he'd be home in an hour, but he would never show up. Eventually, his excuses became more elaborate.

He said he was having mental health problems and needed to go to the hospital. As a caring partner, she wanted to be there for him. However, when she tried to help him, he wasn't actually at the hospital. Again, he made excuses. He said he had to eat first or that he actually had an appointment at a different time. None of it added up, and Ashley was growing suspicious.

Eventually, he allegedly went to the hospital but checked himself out. She noticed that he was frequently turning off his phone's location sharing, so she used that as an opportunity to get to the bottom of the situation. When he handed over his phone, she found two dating apps installed. She realized that his DoorDash shifts and hospital visits might not have been what he claimed. At that moment, she knew her only option was to break up with him.

He did not handle it well. He started punching and slamming things and claimed he was going to harm himself if she went through with the breakup. The situation escalated, so she called the police, and he ended up being taken to the hospital. The breakup was finalized after everything that happened.

TikTok Viewers Reacted to Ashley's Story of Lies and Relationship Trouble

Some people could relate to her story. One commenter wrote, "You said 'door dashing until 6am' and I knew immediately. It's literally like you were married to my baby daddy. This is scary similar."

Others saw things from another perspective. A health care professional weighed in on the situation, writing, "I'm watching this as a healthcare worker. This kind of reminds me of psychosis from Bipolar 1. a lot of things match. but that doesn’t have anything to do with you, and what you had to do for YOUR health and your kids."

Several commenters said the story was frightening because of how Ashley's ex allegedly behaved. They also applauded her for ending the relationship. One person wrote, "Crazy how you think you really know a person till you actually get know them."

Many commenters supported Ashley and believed ending the relationship was necessary, particularly given the impact the situation could have had on her and her children.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Ashley's account shared on her official TikTok account, @defnotwanichko.